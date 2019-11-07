General Election 2019: Scottish Labour drops "terf image" candidate

The Scottish Labour candidate who posted a controversial image on Twitter involving her SNP rival has been dropped by the party.

Frances Hoole, a care and support worker, had been chosen to stand as the Labour candidate in the General Election in the Edinburgh South West constituency, attempting to unseat incumbent MP Joanna Cherry.

However last week Ms Hoole, who has been part of Labour's Jo Cox leadership programme, posted an image on Twitter in which she and Ms Cherry had been photo-shopped, with the caption “Bang! And the terf is gone”.

TERF, an acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, is widely considered to be an insult by many women campaigning for sex-based rights. The image sparked fury on social media with claims it was a threat against Ms Cherry.

The Scotsman understands Ms Hoole was re-interviewed by Scottish Labour's Scottish Executive Committee yesterday in light of the tweet, and a decision was made last night to remove her as the candidate. The party is now looking for a replacement.

While Ms Hoole deleted the image, on Twitter, at the time she said: “I’m standing against 2 people in Edinburgh South West who have been completely complicit in this conversation becoming an upsetting reality. Joanna for SNP + Susan for the Tory’s. It’s a downward spiral + it always was. Here’s to them both tasting the rainbow on 12th December.”

Joanna Cherry shared the image, tweeting: “Earlier this year I received a death threat & a storm of misogynistic abuse for defending #womensrights. The @scottishlabour candidate standing against me in #EdinburghSouthWest thinks it’s funny. I hope she will apologise & engage in respectful debate #GE19.”

Hoole, a graduate of Labour Jo Cox leadership programme, then claimed she didn’t “perceive” the image as a threat.

She said: “You’re not defending women’s rights unless you defend trans rights. Please respect what you are being told by advocacy groups. You should never receive abuse or threats. Not from me or anyone else.

“I didn’t perceive this as a threat so I apologise I didn’t see it that way.”

A Scottish Labour source said: "Frances is gone. She is young, and possibly was naive, but the toxic debate around these issues meant the posting of that image could not just be overlooked. We now have to find someone else to stand."

Ms Hoole and Scottish Labour have been approached for comment.