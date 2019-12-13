General Election 2019: Scottish Labour 'devastated' as party faces near-wipeout Scotland

Scottish Labour is on the brink of losing all but one of its seven seats north of the Border as early ballot returns suggest its support has plummeted.

The SNP is on course to win all eight Glasgow constituencies - unseating Paul Sweeney in the city's North East seat - and is also expected to take both Rutherglen and Coatbridge at the expense of Jeremy Corbyn's party.

Richard Leonard during roundtable discussions with NHS staff at the start of this month. Picture: John Devlin

In a repeat of the 2015 election result, that could leave Ian Murray as the only Labour MP in Scotland if he can hold his Edinburgh South constituency.

The party is braced for its worst general election result since 1935 while the Conservatives are on course to be returned with a majority for only the second time since 1992.

READ MORE: Scotland and the UK "moving in different directions" and indyref2 coming says Ian Blackford

READ MORE: General election 2019 results: Boris Johnson’s election gamble pays off

Speaking at the Glasgow count, senior Labour MSP Anas Sarwar said he was "absolutely gutted" by his party's performance.

"When the exit poll came out at 10pm my first thought was one of absolute devastation and heartbreak," he said. "We genuinely had some fantastic candidates in this campaign and I feel for each and everyone of them.

"I'm not going to sugarcoat it. As well as that devastation, I feel anger. I am angry.We have an abomination of a prime minister in Boris Johnson. We have the politics of division right across the country, and at a time when the country is crying out for a credible Labour party, we have failed.

"It's no secret that Jeremy was a negative on the doorstep."

Labour candidate Ian Murray has said his party has helped to deliver "the worst Conservative prime minister in history".

Mr Murray, standing in Edinburgh South, said: "I feel sorry for constituents up and down the country, in all four corners of the country that need a Labour government - they've been badly let down by the Labour party.

"We've delivered a hard-right Conservative government with the worst Conservative prime minister in history and I think we should all reflect on that."

He added his party should "wait and see" to see the full result before deciding whether Jeremy Corbyn should stand down as leader.