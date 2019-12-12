General Election 2019 results LIVE: Tories extend majority | Corbyn steps down | latest results from across Scotland Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Voters across Scotland have been going to the polls today for the General Election 2019. Here, we bring you the latest from 10pm as the counting of votes gets underway and the results start to come in throughout the night. Click F5 to refresh for the latest updates. The votes are being counted. Scotland and the UK "moving in different directions" and indyref2 coming says Ian Blackford General Election 2019: Stories of the night in pictures 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.