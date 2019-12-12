General election 2019 results: Jo Swinson would lose Scottish seat to SNP if exit poll realised

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson is set to lose her seat in Scotland to the SNP, the exit poll has predicted.

According to exit poll forecasts, Ms Swinson is a 95 per cent chance to lose her constituency of East Dunbartonshire to the Nationalists.

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson has been forecast to lose her seat to the SNP

Ms Swinson holds a majority of just 5,339 in her seat.

Results are likely to be declared at 3am.

Some believe the Lib Dems leader is in a risky position after receiving criticism for her stance on Brexit.

Ms Swinson has vowed to revoke Article 50 immediately if her party is elected into government.

According to the joint BBC/ITV/Sky exit poll, the Lib Dems are set to gain just one more seat - taking the party's total to 13 - in the 2019 general election.

Meanwhile, the SNP are projected to win 55 seats, leaving a very small number of Scottish seats that won't fall to them.

Ms Swinson took East Dunbartonshire from Labour at the 2005 election with a majority of 4,000 when she was just 25 years old.

She held on to it five years later at the 2010 general election but reduced her majority to 2,184.

She was defeated in 2015, when the SNP claimed victory with 2,167. Nicola Sturgeon's party grew in popularity in the aftermath of the Scottish independence referendum while support for the Lib Dems diminished after their coalition with the Tories.

Two years later, when Theresa May called a snap general election, Jo Swinson returned East Dunbartonshire to the Lib Dem fold. Support from the SNP fell across Scotland during the poll.

East Dunbartonshire's SNP candidate, Amy Callaghan, campaigned heavily on the message that voting for her party could "lock Boris Johnson out of Downing Street".

A Lib Dem agent said "it's too early to say" when asked if Ms Swinson would hold her East Dunbartonshire seat.

"It's too early to know anything, we'll need to get more data," they said. Another added: "It's going to be a long night."

The result would come at the end of an election campaign that had focused heavily on the key constitutional issues of Brexit and an independence referendum.