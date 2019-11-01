General Election 2019: Nicola Sturgeon says Corbyn will back indyref2 in 2020 at Edinburgh rally

Nicola Sturgeon believes a second independence will happen within her 2020 timetable, as she insisted that Jeremy Corbyn will approve it if he becomes Prime Minister.

The SNP leader stepped up the prospect of a deal with Labour which would hand Mr Corbyn the keys to Downing Street in the event of a hung Parliament in exchange for a transfer of power to allow a repeat of the 2014 independence vote.

Nicola Sturgeonbelieves a second independence will happen within her 2020 timetable. Picture: PA

But Ms Sturgeon said she would not be in any formal pacts or Coalitions with Labour after the election as she visited Leith in Edinburgh to support the re-election of Deirdre Brock MP.

"We will judge these issues when we see what we're dealing with after the election," Ms Sturgeon said as she campaigned in Leith today.

But asked if she believes Labour would grant a Section 30 order, transferring power to Holyrood for a referendum, Ms Sturgeon replied: "Yes."

Ms Sturgeon said the despite meeting Mr Corbyn last week, the prospect of a section 30 order was not raised,

"The discussion I've had with Jeremy Corbyn in recent months have, I think understandably been about Brexit and about the tactics in the House of Commons.

"I met with him - last week was the most recent occasion - that was very much about Brexit and the prospects as they were then of an election.

"I don't think Jeremy Corbyn is under any illusions though about my position around independence, a referendum and the transfer of power.

"I've got many disagreements with Jeremy Corbyn, but UK Labour's position seems to me to be a statement of democracy rather than a denial of democracy which is the position of the Scottish Labour party."

'Fall into line'

But she added Scottish Labour will eventually "fall into line" with the Uk party.

Ms Sturgeon is seeking to hold a referendum next year, but Mr Corbyn has indicated it won't happen in the early years of a Labour Government.

But Ms Sturgeon said: "If you reverse this and think about the alternative and the position that the Tories in Scotland - and, still on the face of it Scottish Labour - are arguing.

"At the start of an election campaign they seem to be saying to people in Scotland we don't care how you vote, we're going to ignore you.

"I would suggest to them that is not the most attractive election position to take. I never have believed this is sustainable. So if people in Scotland demonstrate the desire, as I believe they will in this election, for an independence referendum, then I don't believe Westminster opposition to the principle or to the timetable for that will prove to be sustainable at all.

"Everybody knows, you all know, there's going to be an independence referendum - the opposition parties might not yet have got round to conceding that point in public. But everybody knows."