General Election 2019: Jeremy Corbyn stands down as Labour leader

Jeremy Corbyn is to step down as leader of the Labour Party after it barrelled towards its worst general election result since 1983.

Corbyn said he will not lead the party into another election but pledged to carry on as Islington North MP and interim party leader.

Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: JPIMedia

READ MORE: General Election 2019 results LIVE: Latest as results come in across Scotland

He spoke as Labour faced electoral wipeout throughout the country, projected to win just 191 seats across the UK.

North of the border Ian Murray was set to be the sole remaining Scottish Labour MP.

Bookies make Keir Starmer the early favorite to take over as the next leader.



Mr Corbyn said he will remain as MP for Islington North.

He said: "I want to say this, I will remain the MP for Islington North and I'm proud to represent the people of Islington North."

He added: "And I'm proud in Parliament and outside that we will forever continue the cause for socialism, for social justice and for a society based on the needs of all rather than the greed of a few.

"That is what makes our party what it is and I'm very proud of the achievements of our party and the development of its manifesto and its ideas.

"I tell you what, those ideas and those principles are eternal and they will be there for all time."

