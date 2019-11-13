General election 2019: Jeremy Corbyn heckled at Glasgow campaign event

Jeremy Corbyn was heckled by a member of the public in Glasgow today as he made his first campaign stop on a two-day visit to Scotland.

Arriving at Scotstoun community centre in the west of the city, Mr Corbyn was asked: “Do you think the man who is going to be prime minister of this country should be a terrorist sympathiser?”

Mr Corbyn was heckled on a visit to Glasgow today

He continued: “Who is going to be the first terrorist invited to the House of Commons when you are prime minister?”

Mr Corbyn did not respond and was ushered inside the venue by party colleagues.

The member of the public later identified himself as Richard Cameron, a local Church of Scotland minister.

The incident did not disrupt Mr Corbyn’s planned speech. Speaking to a room full of activists and Labour candidates, he said: “We have an industrial plan for Scotland and we will develop jobs and industries in sustainable ways.

“I want to lead a Labour government in the UK who will work with a Scottish Labour government to develop the economy in Scotland.”

He continued: “This is a general election where there is a simple choice about the government you want in Westminster - it’s either going to be a Conservative government, or a Labour government. Nobody else is going to form a government.”