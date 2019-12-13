General Election 2019: Jeremy Corbyn defies mounting calls to quit immediately

Jeremy Corbyn has refused to bow to pressure for his immediate departure, saying he will remain as Labour leader into the new year.

Speaking for the first time since the result of the general election was confirmed, Mr Corbyn said he was proud of the party’s manifesto and blamed Labour disastrous result - the worst in almost a century - on Brexit and the media.

Former Labour MPs David Blunkett, Alan Johnson and Ed Balls have all called on the Labour leader to quit immediately, with Mr Balls saying his position is “untenable”.

Asked about his future, Mr Corbyn said: "I called last night for a period of reflection in the party and obviously the ruling body of the party, our national executive, will decide what process we follow then for the election of the successor to me.

"But I am quite prepared, and I was elected to do so, to lead the party until that takes place."

Mr Corbyn said he was "very sad" at the result but added that he has "pride in our manifesto and all of the policies that we put forward".

Asked about his timetable to leave as leader, Mr Corbyn said: "The National Executive will have to meet, of course, in the very near future and it is up to them. It will be in the early part of next year."

Mr Corbyn said: "This election was ultimately taken over by Brexit and we as a party represent people who voted both Remain and Leave.

"My whole strategy was to reach out beyond the Brexit divide to try and bring people together, because ultimately the country has to come together."

Asked what went wrong, Mr Corbyn said: "Those in Leave areas in some numbers voted for Brexit or Conservative candidates, which means we lost a number of seats and we didn't make the gains I hoped we could have done, particularly in the Midlands and Yorkshire and the north."

Mr Corbyn added: "I've done everything I could to lead this party, I've done everything I could to develop its policies, and since I became leader the membership has more than doubled and the party has developed a very serious... and fully costed manifesto, and I've received more personal abuse than any other leader has ever received by a great deal of the media."