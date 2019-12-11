General Election 2019: How does Thursday night's exit poll work?

On the stroke of 10pm on Thursday night, the result of the 2019 General Election exit poll will be announced.



It will forecast how many seats have been won by each of the parties, and as such will provide the first clue as to how the nation has voted.



As in previous years, the exit poll has been commissioned jointly by the BBC, ITN and Sky News, and its contents will be revealed live on television by each of the main broadcasters.



The exit poll is different from other opinion polls because instead of asking people how they intend to vote, it asks people how they voted.

The current system of calculating the exit poll has been developed since the 2001 general election and has a very impressive track record of forecasting the result.



In 2017, the exit poll predicted the Tories would end up with 314 seats, just four short of the 318 the party actually won.



Labour was forecast to win 266 (they finished on 262), the Lib Dems 14 (12), the SNP 34 (35), Plaid Cymru 3 (4), Ukip 0 (0), the Greens 1 (1) and others 18 (18).



Producing the exit poll involves two stages.



The first stage, the fieldwork, is carried out by a polling company - in the case of this election, Ipsos Mori.



The second stage, the analysis, is undertaken by a team of academic researchers.



The fieldwork takes place throughout election day in a selection of constituencies around the country.



In 2017, 144 seats were chosen - 141 of which had also been used at the 2015 election.



A similar number is expected to be used for this election.



The seats are dotted across Great Britain and are places where the result is expected to be close.



In these seats, interviewers will approach voters as they leave polling stations and ask them one question: who have they voted for?



The respondents report this information by filling in a mock ballot paper, which is unseen by the interviewers, and dropping it into a mock ballot box.



These ballot boxes are then passed to the academic researchers so they can begin analysing the contents.



They will begin by comparing the responses with the results from exit polls in previous elections, to allow them to estimate the change in party support.



They will then produce statistical models of how the change in party support is expected to vary according to the social and political characteristics of each constituency, before applying these models to all seats in Great Britain (no exit polling is carried out in Northern Ireland).



Having come up with predicted levels of support for this election, the analysts calculate the probability of who will win each seat, before finally producing their forecast of how many seats have been won by each party.



The forecast is then passed to the broadcasters in absolute secrecy - not even the political parties know the contents - and cannot be announced until polling stations close at 10pm.