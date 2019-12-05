General Election 2019: Here's what the latest polls tell us about who will win the election

With seven days to the general election, the Conservatives are maintaining a steady lead of around ten points in the opinion polls.

But no one in Tory headquarters is taking anything for granted. A week before Theresa May’s 2017 election disaster, she was about six points ahead of Jeremy Corbyn.

Nicola Sturgeon and Jeremy Corbyn on the campaign trail. Picture: PA

Almost all polls then significantly underestimated Labour’s support when voters arrived at the ballot box.



READ MORE: Poll: Half of Scots believe NHS has got worse since Nicola Sturgeon became FM



Tory strategists have some grounds for optimism that history is not about to repeat itself as the gap between the two main parties has remained largely constant.

READ MORE:

During the campaign, the average Labour support has risen by about seven to eight points, apparently benefiting from a slide in backing for the Liberal Democrats.

READ MORE: Scottish Police Authority chief Susan Deacon resigns with scathing attack​





Labour on the rise

Boris Johnson's poll lead has decreased slightly in recent days. Picture: PA

Unlike two years ago, however, backing for the Tories has also built, rising by about six to seven points following a collapse in backing for the Brexit Party and Nigel Farage’s decision to pull his candidates out of Conservative-held seats.

The result is that Labour has only trimmed the Tory opinion poll lead from around 12 to ten points.

However, if Mr Corbyn’s troops can advance by another three to four points, Labour could deny the Prime Minister the overall majority he says he needs to deliver Brexit.

And although some Labour figures fear the best outcome the party can hope for is another hung parliament, several factors remain which make the result impossible to call with any confidence.

Icy weather

Will older voters head for their polling stations in greater numbers than younger adults?

Are the polls again underestimating support for a particular party? Could an apparent big lead for the Tories actually encourage “soft Labour” supporters into the Corbyn fold?

For the Lib Dems, it appears to have been a miserable campaign so far as they have shed between four and five points' support in five weeks.

Jo Swinson insists that the polls fail to take into account the likely extent of tactical voting next Thursday, but the campaign they began with such confidence appears to have turned into a damage limitation exercise.



North of the border



Scotland is set to give the SNP as many as eight more seats in the upcoming election.



Pollsters YouGov have predicted the SNP will win 43 out of the 59 Westminster seats north of the border.



The Liberal Democrats are set to stall with a gain of just one MP, putting them on 13. Despite predictions of a Scottish Tory wipeout, the SNP are expected to take just two seats from the Conservatives, ousting Stephen Kerr in Stirling and Paul Masterton in East Renfrewshire.



Labour are predicted to lose all but two of their Scottish seats: Ian Murray’s Edinburgh South, and Hugh Gaffney’s Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill.



This article first featured on iNews.