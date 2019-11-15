General Election 2019: full list of candidates for Scottish constituencies

The deadline to register candidates for the 2019 General Election has passed.
The majority of Scotland's constituencies will be contested by candidates from the SNP, Scottish Conservatives, Scottish Labour Party, Scottish Liberal Democrats and Scottish Green Party.
Find out who's contesting in the 2019 General Election in your constituency with our comprehensive list of candidates by council area.
Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
Aberdeen North: Kirsty Blackman, SNP; Nurul Hoque Ali, Labour; Isobel Davidson, Liberal Democrats; Ryan Houghton, Conservative; Guy Ingerson, Greens; Seb Leslie, Brexit Party
Aberdeen South: Stephen Mark Flynn, SNP; Douglas Aaron Lumsden, Conservative; Shona Simpson, Labour; Ian Yuill, Liberal Democrats
Banff and Buchan: Brian Robert Balcombe, Labour; David James Duguid, Conservative; Paul Crombie Robertson, SNP; Alison Fiona Smith, Liberal Democrats
Gordon: Colin James Clark, Conservative; Heather Toni Herbert, Labour; James Bradley Oates, Liberal Democrats; Richard Gordon Thomson, SNP
West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine: Andrew Campbell Bowie, Conservative; Paddy Coffield, Labour; Fergus McRae Mutch, SNP; John Robert McConnachi Waddell, Liberal Democrats
Angus and Dundee
Angus: Dave Doogan, SNP; Kirstene Janette Hair, Conservative; Ben George Lawrie, Liberal Democrats; Monique Tamara Miller, Labour
Dundee East: Michael Crichton, Liberal Democrats; Rosalind Garton, Labour; Stewart Hosie, SNP; George Morton, Independent; Philip Scott, Conservative
Dundee West: Quinta Arrey, Christian Peoles; Daniel Coleman, Liberal Democrats; Chris Law, SNP; Jim Malone, Labour; Stuart Waiton, Brexit Party; Tess White, Conservative
Argyll and Bute
Argyll and Bute: Rhe Louise Barnes, Labour; Gary Mulvaney, Conservative; Brendan O'Hara, SNP; Alan Reid, Liberal Democrats
Edinburgh
Edinburgh East: Sheila Gilmore, Labour; Claire Miller, Greens; Eleanor Price, Conservative; Jill Reilly, Liberal Democrats; Tommy Sheppard, SNP
Edinburgh North and Leith: Heather Astbury, Renew; Deidre Brock, SNP; Steve Burgess, Greens; Iain McGill, Conservative; Gordon Munro, Labour; Robert Speirs, Brexit Party; Bruce Wilson, Liberal Democrats
Edinburgh South: Alan Beal, Liberal Democrats; Nick Cook, Conservative; Catriona McDonald, SNP; Ian Murray, Labour; Kate Nevens, Greens
Edinburgh South West: David Ballantine, Brexit Party; Mev Brown, SDP; Joanna Cherry, SNP; Sophie Cooke, Labour; Tom Inglis, Liberal Democrats; Callum Laidlaw, Conservative; Ben Parker, Greens
Edinburgh West: Craig Bolton, Labour; Elaine Gunn, Greens; Graham Hutchinson, Conservative; Christine Hardine, Liberal Democrats; Sarah Masson, SNP
Clackmannanshire and Perth and Kinross
Ochil and South Perthshire: Luke Graham, Conservative; Martin Stuart, UKIP; John Nicolson, SNP; Lorna Robertson, Labour; Iliyan Stefanov, Liberal Democrats
Perth and North Perthshire: Peter Barrett, Liberal Democrats; Angela Bretherton, Labout; Angus Forbes, Conservative; Stuart Powell, Brexit Party; Pete Wishart, SNP
Dumfries and Galloway, Scottish Borders and South Lanarkshire
Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk: Ian Davidson, Labour; Calum Kerr, SNP; John Lamont, Conservative; Jenny Marr, Liberal Democrats
Dumfries and Galloway: Richard Arkless, SNP; Alister Jack, Conservative; William Laurie, Liberal Democrat; Ted Thompson, Labour
Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale: Amanda Burgauer, SNP; Nick Chisholm, Labour; John Ferry, Liberal Democrats; David Mundell, Conservative
East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow: Erica Bradley-Young, Greens; Lisa Cameron, SNP; Gail Macgregor, Conservative; David MacKay, UKIP; Monique McAdams; Ewan McRobert, Liberal Democrats
Lanark and Hamilton East: Angela Crawley, SNP; Shona Haslam, Conservative; Andrew Hilland, Labour; Jane Pickard, Liberal Democrats
Rutherglen and Hamilton West: Margaret Ferrier, SNP; Gerard Killen, Labour; Janice MacKay, UKIP; Mark McGeever, Liberal Democrats; Lynne Nailon, Conservative
East Ayrshire, North Ayrshire and South Ayrshire
Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock: Helena Bongard, Liberal Democrats; Allan Dorans, SNP; Martin Dowey, Conservative; Duncan Townson, Labour
Central Ayrshire: Emma Farthing, Liberal Democrats; Louise McPhater Labour; Derek Stillie, Conservative; Philippa Whitford, SNP
Kilmarnock and Loudoun: Alan Brown, SNP; Caroline Hollins, Conservative; Stef Johnstone, Libertarian; Kevin McGregor, Labour; Edward John Thronley, Liberal Democrats
North Ayrshire and Arran: Louise Young, Liberal Democrats; David Rocks, Conservative; David John Nairn, Greens; Cameron Craig Gilmor, Labour; Patricia Gibson, SNP
East Dunbartonshire and North Lanarkshire
Airdrie and Shotts: William Crossman, Liberal Democrats; Neil Gray, SNP; Helen McFarlane, Labour; Rosemary McGowan, Greens; Lorraine Nolan, Conservative
Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill: Steven Bonnar, SNP; Hugh Gaffney, Labour; Patrick McAleer, Greens; David Stevens, Liberal Democrats; Nathan Wilson, Conservative
Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East: Roz McCall, Conservative; Stuart McDonald, SNP; James McPhilemy, Labour; Susan Murray, Liberal Democrats
East Dunbartonshire: Amy Callaghan, SNP; Rosie Dickson, Indepndent; Pam Gosal, Conservative; Donald MacKay, UKIP; Liam McKechnie, Scottish Family Party; Callum McNally, Labour; Carolynn Scrimgeour, Greens; Jo Swinson, Liberal Democrats
Motherwell and Wishaw: Angela Feeney, Labour; Marion Fellow, SNP; Meghan Gallacher, Conservative; Christopher Wilson, Liberal Democrats; Neil Wilson, UKIP
East Lothian
East Lothian: Craig Hoy, Conservative; Kenny MacAskill, SNP; Robert O'Riordan, Liberal Democrats; David Sisson, UKIP; Martin Whitfield, Labour
East Renfrewshire
East Renfrewshire: Carolann Davidson, Labour; Paul Masterton, Conservative; Andrew McGlynn, Liberal Democrats; Kirsten Oswald, SNP
Falkirk and West Lothian
Falkirk: Safra Ali, Labour; Tom McLaughlin, Greens; Johnny McNally, SNP; Lynn Munro, Conservatives; Austin Stanley Reid, Liberal Democrats
Linlithgow and East Falkirk: Marc Bozza, Brexit Party; Martyn Day, SNP; Gillian MacKay, Greens; Wnedy Milne, Labour; Sally Pattle, Liberal Democrats; Mark Tunnicliff, Veterans and People's
Livingston: Hannah Bardell, SNP; Chalres Dundas, Liberal Democrats; Cameron Glasgow, Greens; Caitlin Kane, Labour; Damian Timson, Conservatives
Fife
Dunfermline and West Fife: Rebecca Louise Marie Bell, Liberal Democrats; Moira McDonald Benny, Conservative; Douglas Chapman, SNP; Mags Hall, Greens; Cara Hilton, Labour
Glenrothes: Pat Egan, Labour; Victor Robert Farrell, Brexit Party; Peter Grant, SNP; Jane Ann Liston, Liberal Democrats; Amy Louis Thomson, Conservative
Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath: Gillian Cole-Hamilton, Liberal Democrats; James Neal Hanvey, SNP; Lesley Laird, Labour; Kathleen Frances Leslie, Conservative; Scott John Colin Rutherford, Greens; Mitch William, Brexit Party
North East Fife: Wendy Anne Chamberlain, Liberal Democrats; Stephen Gethins, SNP; Wendy Helena Haynes, Labour; Tony Miklinski, Conservative
Glasgow
Glasgow Central: Elaine Gallagher, Greens; Faten Hameed, Labour; Ewan Hoyle, Liberal Democrats; Flora Scarabello, Conservative; Alison Thewliss, SNP
Glasgow East: James Harrison, Liberal Democrats; Thomas Kerr, Conservatives; David Linden, SNP; Kate Watson, Labour
Glasgow North: Andrew Chamberlain, Liberal Democrats; Dionne Cocozza, Brexit Party; Tony Curtis, Conservative; Pam Duncan-Glancy, Labour; Patrick Grady, SNP; Cass McGregor, Greens
Glasgow North East: Lauren Bennie, Conservative; Anne McLaughlin, SNP; Nicholas Moohan, Liberal Democrats; Paul Sweeney, Labour
Glasgow North West: Ade Aibinu, Conservative; Patricia Ferguson, Labour; Carol Monaghan, SNP; James Speirs, Liberal Democrats
Glasgow South: Carole Ford, Liberal Democrats; Dan Hutchison, Greens; Johann Lamont, Labour; Stewart McDonald, SNP; Danyaal Raja, Brexit Party; Kyle Thornton, Conservative
Glasgow South West: Peter Brown, Brexit Party; Benjamin Denton-Cardew, Liberal Democrats; Thomas Haddow, Conservative; Matt Kerr, Labour; Chris Stephens, SNP
Highland
Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross: Cheryl McDonald, Labour; Karl Rosie, SNP; Andrew Sinclair, Conservative; Sandra Skinner, Brexit Party; Jamie Stone, Liberal Democrats
Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey: Fiona Fawcett, Conservative; Ariane Burgess, Greens; Les Durance, Brexit Party; Drew Hendry, SNP; Denis Rixson, Liberal Democrats; Lewis Whyte, Labour
Ross, Skye and Lochaber: Gavin Berkenheger, Conservative; Kate Brownlie, Brexit Party; Ian Blackford, SNP; Donald Boyd, Scottish Christian; John Erskine, Labour; Craig Harrow, Liberal Democrats; Richard Lucas, Scottish Family
Inverclyde
Inverclyde: Ronnie Cowan, SNP; Haroun Malik, Conservative; Martin McCluskey, Labour; Jacci Stoyle, Liberal Democrats
Midlothian
Midlothian: Steve Arrundale, Liberal Democrats; Rebecca Fraser, Conservative; Danielle Rowley, Labour; Owen Thompson, SNP
Moray
Moray: Jo Kirby, Labour; Laura Mitchell, SNP; Douglas Ross, Conservative; Fiona Campbell Trevor, Liberal Democrats
Na h-Eileanan an Iar
Na h-Eileanan an Iar: Alison MacCorquodale, Labour; Angus MacNeil, SNP; Neil Mitchison, Liberal Democrats; Jennifer Ross, Conservative
Orkney Islands and Shetland Islands
Orkney and Shetland: David Barnard, Independent; Alistair Carmichael Liberal Democrats; Coilla Drake, Labour; Jenny Fairbairn, Conservative; Robert Leslie, SNP; Robert Smith, Brexit
Renfrewshire
Paisley and Renfrewshire North: Gavin Newlands, SNP; Julie Pirone, Conservative; Ross Stalker, Liberal Democrats; Alison Taylor, Labour
Paisley and Renfrewshire South: Mhairi Black, SNP; Jack Clark, Liberal Democrats; Mark Dougan, Conservative; Moira Ramage, Labour
Stirling
Stirling: Stephen Kerr, Conservative; Bryan Quinn, Greens; Fayzan Rehman, Liberal Democrats; Mary-Kate Ross, Labour; Alyn Smith, SNP
West Dunbartonshire
West Dunbartonshire: Peter Conolly, Greens; Martin Docherty-Hughes, SNP; Alix Mathieson, Conservative; Jean Anne-Mitchell
Find out your constituency by entering your postcode at whocanivotefor.co.uk