General Election 2019: full list of candidates for Scottish constituencies

The deadline to register candidates for the 2019 General Election has passed.

The majority of Scotland's constituencies will be contested by candidates from the SNP, Scottish Conservatives, Scottish Labour Party, Scottish Liberal Democrats and Scottish Green Party.

Scotland and the rest of the UK will go to the polls on December 12 (Getty Images)

Find out who's contesting in the 2019 General Election in your constituency with our comprehensive list of candidates by council area.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen North: Kirsty Blackman, SNP; Nurul Hoque Ali, Labour; Isobel Davidson, Liberal Democrats; Ryan Houghton, Conservative; Guy Ingerson, Greens; Seb Leslie, Brexit Party

Aberdeen South: Stephen Mark Flynn, SNP; Douglas Aaron Lumsden, Conservative; Shona Simpson, Labour; Ian Yuill, Liberal Democrats

Banff and Buchan: Brian Robert Balcombe, Labour; David James Duguid, Conservative; Paul Crombie Robertson, SNP; Alison Fiona Smith, Liberal Democrats

Gordon: Colin James Clark, Conservative; Heather Toni Herbert, Labour; James Bradley Oates, Liberal Democrats; Richard Gordon Thomson, SNP

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine: Andrew Campbell Bowie, Conservative; Paddy Coffield, Labour; Fergus McRae Mutch, SNP; John Robert McConnachi Waddell, Liberal Democrats

Angus and Dundee

Angus: Dave Doogan, SNP; Kirstene Janette Hair, Conservative; Ben George Lawrie, Liberal Democrats; Monique Tamara Miller, Labour

Dundee East: Michael Crichton, Liberal Democrats; Rosalind Garton, Labour; Stewart Hosie, SNP; George Morton, Independent; Philip Scott, Conservative

Dundee West: Quinta Arrey, Christian Peoles; Daniel Coleman, Liberal Democrats; Chris Law, SNP; Jim Malone, Labour; Stuart Waiton, Brexit Party; Tess White, Conservative

Argyll and Bute

Argyll and Bute: Rhe Louise Barnes, Labour; Gary Mulvaney, Conservative; Brendan O'Hara, SNP; Alan Reid, Liberal Democrats

Edinburgh

Edinburgh East: Sheila Gilmore, Labour; Claire Miller, Greens; Eleanor Price, Conservative; Jill Reilly, Liberal Democrats; Tommy Sheppard, SNP

Edinburgh North and Leith: Heather Astbury, Renew; Deidre Brock, SNP; Steve Burgess, Greens; Iain McGill, Conservative; Gordon Munro, Labour; Robert Speirs, Brexit Party; Bruce Wilson, Liberal Democrats

Edinburgh South: Alan Beal, Liberal Democrats; Nick Cook, Conservative; Catriona McDonald, SNP; Ian Murray, Labour; Kate Nevens, Greens

Edinburgh South West: David Ballantine, Brexit Party; Mev Brown, SDP; Joanna Cherry, SNP; Sophie Cooke, Labour; Tom Inglis, Liberal Democrats; Callum Laidlaw, Conservative; Ben Parker, Greens

Edinburgh West: Craig Bolton, Labour; Elaine Gunn, Greens; Graham Hutchinson, Conservative; Christine Hardine, Liberal Democrats; Sarah Masson, SNP

Clackmannanshire and Perth and Kinross

Ochil and South Perthshire: Luke Graham, Conservative; Martin Stuart, UKIP; John Nicolson, SNP; Lorna Robertson, Labour; Iliyan Stefanov, Liberal Democrats

Perth and North Perthshire: Peter Barrett, Liberal Democrats; Angela Bretherton, Labout; Angus Forbes, Conservative; Stuart Powell, Brexit Party; Pete Wishart, SNP

Dumfries and Galloway, Scottish Borders and South Lanarkshire​

Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk: Ian Davidson, Labour; Calum Kerr, SNP; John Lamont, Conservative; Jenny Marr, Liberal Democrats

Dumfries and Galloway: Richard Arkless, SNP; Alister Jack, Conservative; William Laurie, Liberal Democrat; Ted Thompson, Labour

Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale: Amanda Burgauer, SNP; Nick Chisholm, Labour; John Ferry, Liberal Democrats; David Mundell, Conservative

East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow: Erica Bradley-Young, Greens; Lisa Cameron, SNP; Gail Macgregor, Conservative; David MacKay, UKIP; Monique McAdams; Ewan McRobert, Liberal Democrats

Lanark and Hamilton East: Angela Crawley, SNP; Shona Haslam, Conservative; Andrew Hilland, Labour; Jane Pickard, Liberal Democrats

Rutherglen and Hamilton West: Margaret Ferrier, SNP; Gerard Killen, Labour; Janice MacKay, UKIP; Mark McGeever, Liberal Democrats; Lynne Nailon, Conservative

East Ayrshire, North Ayrshire and South Ayrshire

Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock: Helena Bongard, Liberal Democrats; Allan Dorans, SNP; Martin Dowey, Conservative; Duncan Townson, Labour

Central Ayrshire: Emma Farthing, Liberal Democrats; Louise McPhater Labour; Derek Stillie, Conservative; Philippa Whitford, SNP

Kilmarnock and Loudoun: Alan Brown, SNP; Caroline Hollins, Conservative; Stef Johnstone, Libertarian; Kevin McGregor, Labour; Edward John Thronley, Liberal Democrats

North Ayrshire and Arran: Louise Young, Liberal Democrats; David Rocks, Conservative; David John Nairn, Greens; Cameron Craig Gilmor, Labour; Patricia Gibson, SNP

East Dunbartonshire and North Lanarkshire

Airdrie and Shotts: William Crossman, Liberal Democrats; Neil Gray, SNP; Helen McFarlane, Labour; Rosemary McGowan, Greens; Lorraine Nolan, Conservative

Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill: Steven Bonnar, SNP; Hugh Gaffney, Labour; Patrick McAleer, Greens; David Stevens, Liberal Democrats; Nathan Wilson, Conservative

Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East: Roz McCall, Conservative; Stuart McDonald, SNP; James McPhilemy, Labour; Susan Murray, Liberal Democrats

East Dunbartonshire: Amy Callaghan, SNP; Rosie Dickson, Indepndent; Pam Gosal, Conservative; Donald MacKay, UKIP; Liam McKechnie, Scottish Family Party; Callum McNally, Labour; Carolynn Scrimgeour, Greens; Jo Swinson, Liberal Democrats

Motherwell and Wishaw: Angela Feeney, Labour; Marion Fellow, SNP; Meghan Gallacher, Conservative; Christopher Wilson, Liberal Democrats; Neil Wilson, UKIP

East Lothian

East Lothian: Craig Hoy, Conservative; Kenny MacAskill, SNP; Robert O'Riordan, Liberal Democrats; David Sisson, UKIP; Martin Whitfield, Labour

East Renfrewshire

East Renfrewshire: Carolann Davidson, Labour; Paul Masterton, Conservative; Andrew McGlynn, Liberal Democrats; Kirsten Oswald, SNP

Falkirk and West Lothian

Falkirk: Safra Ali, Labour; Tom McLaughlin, Greens; Johnny McNally, SNP; Lynn Munro, Conservatives; Austin Stanley Reid, Liberal Democrats

Linlithgow and East Falkirk: Marc Bozza, Brexit Party; Martyn Day, SNP; Gillian MacKay, Greens; Wnedy Milne, Labour; Sally Pattle, Liberal Democrats; Mark Tunnicliff, Veterans and People's

Livingston: Hannah Bardell, SNP; Chalres Dundas, Liberal Democrats; Cameron Glasgow, Greens; Caitlin Kane, Labour; Damian Timson, Conservatives

Fife

Dunfermline and West Fife: Rebecca Louise Marie Bell, Liberal Democrats; Moira McDonald Benny, Conservative; Douglas Chapman, SNP; Mags Hall, Greens; Cara Hilton, Labour

Glenrothes: Pat Egan, Labour; Victor Robert Farrell, Brexit Party; Peter Grant, SNP; Jane Ann Liston, Liberal Democrats; Amy Louis Thomson, Conservative

Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath: Gillian Cole-Hamilton, Liberal Democrats; James Neal Hanvey, SNP; Lesley Laird, Labour; Kathleen Frances Leslie, Conservative; Scott John Colin Rutherford, Greens; Mitch William, Brexit Party

North East Fife: Wendy Anne Chamberlain, Liberal Democrats; Stephen Gethins, SNP; Wendy Helena Haynes, Labour; Tony Miklinski, Conservative

Glasgow

Glasgow Central: Elaine Gallagher, Greens; Faten Hameed, Labour; Ewan Hoyle, Liberal Democrats; Flora Scarabello, Conservative; Alison Thewliss, SNP

Glasgow East: James Harrison, Liberal Democrats; Thomas Kerr, Conservatives; David Linden, SNP; Kate Watson, Labour

Glasgow North: Andrew Chamberlain, Liberal Democrats; Dionne Cocozza, Brexit Party; Tony Curtis, Conservative; Pam Duncan-Glancy, Labour; Patrick Grady, SNP; Cass McGregor, Greens

Glasgow North East: Lauren Bennie, Conservative; Anne McLaughlin, SNP; Nicholas Moohan, Liberal Democrats; Paul Sweeney, Labour

Glasgow North West: Ade Aibinu, Conservative; Patricia Ferguson, Labour; Carol Monaghan, SNP; James Speirs, Liberal Democrats

Glasgow South: Carole Ford, Liberal Democrats; Dan Hutchison, Greens; Johann Lamont, Labour; Stewart McDonald, SNP; Danyaal Raja, Brexit Party; Kyle Thornton, Conservative

Glasgow South West: Peter Brown, Brexit Party; Benjamin Denton-Cardew, Liberal Democrats; Thomas Haddow, Conservative; Matt Kerr, Labour; Chris Stephens, SNP

Highland

Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross: Cheryl McDonald, Labour; Karl Rosie, SNP; Andrew Sinclair, Conservative; Sandra Skinner, Brexit Party; Jamie Stone, Liberal Democrats

Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey: Fiona Fawcett, Conservative; Ariane Burgess, Greens; Les Durance, Brexit Party; Drew Hendry, SNP; Denis Rixson, Liberal Democrats; Lewis Whyte, Labour

Ross, Skye and Lochaber: Gavin Berkenheger, Conservative; Kate Brownlie, Brexit Party; Ian Blackford, SNP; Donald Boyd, Scottish Christian; John Erskine, Labour; Craig Harrow, Liberal Democrats; Richard Lucas, Scottish Family

Inverclyde

Inverclyde: Ronnie Cowan, SNP; Haroun Malik, Conservative; Martin McCluskey, Labour; Jacci Stoyle, Liberal Democrats

Midlothian

Midlothian: Steve Arrundale, Liberal Democrats; Rebecca Fraser, Conservative; Danielle Rowley, Labour; Owen Thompson, SNP

Moray

Moray: Jo Kirby, Labour; Laura Mitchell, SNP; Douglas Ross, Conservative; Fiona Campbell Trevor, Liberal Democrats

Na h-Eileanan an Iar

Na h-Eileanan an Iar: Alison MacCorquodale, Labour; Angus MacNeil, SNP; Neil Mitchison, Liberal Democrats; Jennifer Ross, Conservative

Orkney Islands and Shetland Islands

Orkney and Shetland: David Barnard, Independent; Alistair Carmichael Liberal Democrats; Coilla Drake, Labour; Jenny Fairbairn, Conservative; Robert Leslie, SNP; Robert Smith, Brexit

Renfrewshire

Paisley and Renfrewshire North: Gavin Newlands, SNP; Julie Pirone, Conservative; Ross Stalker, Liberal Democrats; Alison Taylor, Labour

Paisley and Renfrewshire South: Mhairi Black, SNP; Jack Clark, Liberal Democrats; Mark Dougan, Conservative; Moira Ramage, Labour

Stirling

Stirling: Stephen Kerr, Conservative; Bryan Quinn, Greens; Fayzan Rehman, Liberal Democrats; Mary-Kate Ross, Labour; Alyn Smith, SNP

West Dunbartonshire

West Dunbartonshire: Peter Conolly, Greens; Martin Docherty-Hughes, SNP; Alix Mathieson, Conservative; Jean Anne-Mitchell

Find out your constituency by entering your postcode at whocanivotefor.co.uk

