General Election 2019: Five things we learned from the campaign today

Have your say

Here are five things we learned on Sunday from the General Election campaign.

- The Tories believe Labour's policies would cost £1.2 trillion

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Getty

Chancellor Sajid Javid warned Labour would plunge Britain into an economic crisis "within months" as he claimed Jeremy Corbyn's party would spend an extra £650 million a day if they win the General Election.

But Labour condemned the Conservatives' analysis as a "ludicrous piece of Tory fake news" and an "incompetent mish-mash of debunked estimates and bad maths".

- The Conservatives can't say how much their own policies will cost

Business minister Kwasi Kwarteng was asked about the £1.2 trillion claim during an interview on Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday.

But while talking about the estimated Labour costs, he was unable to put a price tag on his own party's pledges, saying instead: "I'm not going to bandy around figures."

- Party leaders can come together, sometimes

In a rare moment of unity, Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn, Jo Swinson and Ian Blackford stood side by side as they paid their respects at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph.

The parties announced policies for veterans on Remembrance Sunday, but showed a united front as they were joined by five former prime ministers to commemorate the Amistice.

- Labour refused to say if their Brexit deal would end freedom of movement

Shadow communities secretary Andrew Gwynne said Labour wants to negotiate an arrangement where people who live and work in the European Union can continue to do so and EU citizens who live and work in the UK can also continue to do so.

But when pushed on whether his party's manifesto will pledge that freedom of movement will end, Mr Gwynne could not answer, saying: "I'll be able to answer more clearly this time next week".

- 'Machinery of government' to blame for delay publishing Russian influence report

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps blamed the "machinery of government" for the delay in publishing a much anticipated report by the Intelligence and Security Committee examining Russian influence in British politics.

Mr Shapps said that during an election campaign, the government of the day is "not allowed to publish things which are seen as controversial in any way".

READ MORE - New blood test could detect breast cancer five years before symptoms arise, research finds



READ MORE - A toddler nearly dies after pulling a vegetable steamer over his head