General election 2019: Exit poll predicts SNP guaranteed to win all but one of Edinburgh seats

Labour could just hold on in Edinburgh South, projection claims

A SEAT-BY-SEAT breakdown of the general election exit poll suggests the SNP is guaranteed to win all the seats in Lothian with the possible exception of Edinburgh South.

The projection says the seat where Labour's Ian Murray had a 15,000 majority at the last election is "too close to forecast" but says Mr Murray has a 53 per cent chance of holding on.

It says Liberal Democrat Christine Jardine has only a one per cent chance of getting re-elected in Edinburgh West while the SNP has a 99 per cent chance of winning it.

In all the other Lothian seats the SNP is said to have a "99 per cent plus" chance of victory.

That means the SNP's Kenny MacAskill would take East Lothian from Labour's Martin Whitfied and Nationalist Owen Thompson would win Midlothian from Labour's Danielle Rowley.

The SNP's Joanna Cherry would be re-elected in Edinburgh South West as would colleagues Deidre Brock in Edinburgh North & Leith and Tommy Sheppard in Edinburgh East.

