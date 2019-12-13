General Election 2019 - Conservatives hold Brexit-heavy Banff and Buchan

Have your say

Banff and Buchan, home to two major fishing ports and a swell of support for Brexit, comfortably returned its Conservative MP.

David Duguid won with 21,182 votes (50.1 per cent) for the Conservatives, beating SNP candidate Paul Robertson, who polled 17,064 votes (40.4 per cent).

Two years ago, Mr Duguid delivered a major win of the 2017 election when he turned over SNP Eilidh Whiteford's majority of 14,300.

Banff and Buchan had solidly voted for SNP for three decades, but Mr Duguid managed to break the tradition as the questions of Brexit and Scottish independence persisted.

In 2019, voters decided to stick with him once again.

With the fishing communities of Peterhead and Fraserburgh on patch, Brexit has remained a key driver for Conservative support.

No where in Scotland is the idea of leaving the EU more popular with 61.3 per cent backing Brexit in 2016.

Alison Smith came third for the Liberal Democrats with 2,280 votes (5.4 per cent) with Brian Balcombe polling fourth for Labour on 1,734 votes (4.1 per cent).