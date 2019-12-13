General Election 2019: Boris Johnson calls on Conservatives to be a 'One Nation' government

Boris Johnson has called on the Conservative Party to “rise to the challenge” of being a One Nation government that represents the former Labour heartlands it seized to win a historic majority.

The Tories routed the opposition across swathes of northern England and the Midlands, winning over Labour voters with a simple message to “get Brexit done”.

At a victory rally in central London, Mr Johnson said he was “humbled” that Labour supporters had broken generations-old loyalties to lend the Tories their backing, and in a unifying message, told his party: “we cannot, must not, let them down”.

READ MORE: General Election Results 2019: SNP win big in Scotland, Labour routed in heartlands as Tories secure majority

Addressing Labour voters, he said: “Your hand may have quivered and you may return to Labour, but I and we are truly humbled and we will never take your support for granted.”

Mr Johnson went on: "In winning this election we have won votes and the trust of people who have never voted Conservative before and people have always voted for other parties.

“Those people want change. We cannot, must not, must not, let them down.

"And in delivering change we must change too.

"We must recognise the incredible reality that we now speak as a one nation Conservative Party literally for everyone from Woking to Workington, from Kensington I'm proud to say to Clwyd South, from Surrey Heath to Sedgefield, from Wimbledon to Wolverhampton."

But the Prime Minister also took a swipe at protesters who have gathered outside parliament for the past three years, demanding a second referendum on the EU: “Time to put a sock in the megaphone”.

Ending his speech at 7.30am, Mr Johnson said: "Let's unite this country, let's spread opportunity to every corner of the UK. And let's get Brexit done.

"But first, my friends, let's get breakfast done too."

Introducing the Prime Minister, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove described the election result as a “victory for the British people” and a defeat for “division, extremism and antisemitism”.

Mr Gove also celebrated the breadth of the Tory win, telling activists: “Just think of it: next year the Durham Miner’s Gala and the Notting Hill Carnival will take place in constituencies represented by Conservative MPs” - although the Durham Miner’s Gala takes place in the seat of Durham City, which remains under Labour control.