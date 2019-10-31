General election 2019: Amber Rudd joins MPs who will not stand for re-election

Former Cabinet minister Amber Rudd added her name to the list of senior parliamentarians announcing they will not stand for re-election – despite claiming Boris Johnson tried to get her to change her mind.

The Hastings and Rye MP, who had a majority of just 346, resigned from the Cabinet and surrendered the Tory whip over Brexit in September. She told the Evening Standard: “I’m not finished with politics, I’m just not standing at this election.”

Former prime minister Theresa May is also standing down. Picture: Jeff Overs/BBC

It emerged that the Chief Whip, Mark Spencer, refused to allow her to rejoin the parliamentary party, telling her: “Receipt of the whip is an honour, not a right, and it cannot be discarded or returned at will.”

Responding to his letter, Ms Rudd posted on Twitter: “Funny thing really, as just last week the PM asked me to stand in the General Election. Afraid the Chief Whip has been briefed by the wrong ‘No 10 Sources’ this morning.”

A Downing Street source did not comment on whether any conversation had taken place between the Prime Minister and Ms Rudd. The former home secretary said she would leave the Commons on “perfectly good terms” with Mr Johnson and wanted him to succeed.

Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan also said she will not seek re-election. She has represented Loughborough for the Conservatives since 2010 and was previously education secretary.

Others to announce yesterday they are standing down included former de-facto deputy to Theresa May, Sir David Lidington, who blamed the “heavy cost” of politics on family life, and Tory grandee Sir Patrick McLoughlin.

Here is the full list of those who have said they will be standing down:

Conservative

David Lidington, Aylesbury

Bill Grant, Ayr, Carrick and Cummock

David Tredinnick, Bosworth

Keith Simpson, Broadland

Mark Field, Cities of London & Westminster

Sir Patrick McLoughlin, Derbyshire Dales

Claire Perry, Devizes

Hugo Swire, East Devon

Mims Davies, Eastleigh

Mark Prisk, Hertford and Stortford

Nicky Morgan, Loughborough

Caroline Spelman, Meriden

Sir Nicholas Soames, Mid Sussex

Glyn Davies , Montgomeryshire

Richard Benyon, Newbury

Peter Heaton-Jones, North Devon

Alistair Burt, North East Bedfordshire

Jo Johnson, Orpington

Nick Hurd, Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner

Sir Alan Duncan, Rutland and Melton

Sir Michael Fallon, Sevenoaks

Seema Kennedy, South Ribble

Jeremy Lefroy, Stafford

Sarah Newton, Truro and Falmouth

Richard Harrington, Watford

Labour

Gloria De Piero, Ashfield

John Mann, Bassetlaw

Ronnie Campbell, Blyth Valley

Roberta Blackman-Woods, City of Durham

Geoffrey Robinson, Coventry North West

Jim Cunningham, Coventry South

Ann Clwyd, Cynon Valley

Stephen Pound, Ealing North

Teresa Pearce, Erith & Thamesmead

Stephen Twigg, Liverpool West Derby

Paul Farrelly, Newcastle-under-Lyme

Owen Smith, Pontypridd

Jim Fitzpatrick, Poplar and Limehouse

Kevin Barron, Rother Valley

Kate Hoey, Vauxhall

Helen Jones, Warrington North

Adrian Bailey, West Bromich West

Ian Lucas, Wrexham

Albert Owen, Ynys Mon

Independent

Guto Bebb, Aberconwy

John Bercow (Speaker), Buckingham

Joan Ryan, Enfield North

Nick Boles, Grantham and Stamford

Amber Rudd, Hastings and Rye

Dame Louise Ellman, Liverpool Riverside

Rory Stewart, Penrith & Border

Justine Greening, Putney

Kenneth Clarke, Rushcliffe

Sir Oliver Letwin, West Dorset

- Liberal Democrats:

Sir Norman Lamb, North Norfolk

Heidi Allen, South Cambridgeshire

Sir Vince Cable, Twickenham