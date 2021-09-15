Gavin Williamson was ousted in the reshuffle.

The Prime Minister was carrying out a long-awaited shake-up of his top team on Wednesday afternoon, with plans to put in place a “strong and united” Cabinet following the turbulence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Williamson was one of the ministers deemed most at risk of being told to return to the backbenches particularly due to his handling of the exams fiasco during the Covid-10 crisis.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ousted first, he insisted he would continue to support the Prime Minister and the UK Government.

He said: “It has been a privilege to serve as Education Secretary since 2019.

"Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, I’m particularly proud of the transformational reforms I’ve led in Post 16 education: in further education colleges, our Skills agenda, apprenticeships and more.

“This programme will create better life opportunities for pupils and students for many years to come.”

His statement suggests he has not been offered another ministerial role.

Mr Buckland was also ousted as Justice Secretary, with Culture Sec Oliver Dowden now being linked.

The South Swindon MP said: “It has been an honour to serve in Government for the last 7 years, and as the Lord Chancellor for the last 2.

“I am deeply proud of everything I have achieved. On to the next adventure”.