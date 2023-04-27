Gambling industry facing new checks and stake limits for slot machines as UK Government warns addiction 'wrecks lives'

The gambling industry is facing new checks and maximum stake limits for slot machines as the UK Government warned addiction can “wreck lives”.

Ministers published new plans for the industry on Thursday, with the Culture Secretary saying the proposed changes will "protect vulnerable customers".

Lucy Frazer told MPs the gambling white paper would cover “six key areas” of reform, but was criticised Labour for not making changes fast enough.

Making a ministerial statement in the Commons, she said: “Firstly, we want to tackle some of the challenges unique to online gambling. Campaigners have expressed to me the one thing that differentiates problem gambling from so many other forms of addiction is that it can often take place in secret.

Culture Secretary Lucy Fraze confirmed that checks to "better protect even those unable to afford small losses" and maximum stakes for online slot machines are among plans contained in the Government's gambling White Paper.

“So, we are going to force companies to step up their checks on when losses are likely to be unaffordable or harmful for punters.

“Companies already have to intervene when they know a customer is spending vast sums, but this change will better-protect those least able to afford even small losses.

“On top of the checks, we plan to bring in online slot games more in line with bricks and mortar equivalents, with a stake limit on online slots of between £2 and £15, subject to consultation.”

Gamblers who are losing £1,000 a day will face checks, as will those making losses of £2000 over 90 days, though it is unclear how that will work.

Ms Frazer said her "balanced" proposal would still let people enjoy gambling, in proposals that had been delayed four times since first announced in 2020. This saw it supervised by four culture secretaries, six gambling ministers, and three prime ministers.

Ms Frazer also announced a new statutory levy requiring gambling companies to fund research, education and treatment.

Warning against the dangers of smart phones, she added: “We know many addicts find each time they break free from the temptation to gamble, they are drawn back into the orbit of online companies with the offer of a free bet or some free spins.

“So, to help stop problem gamblers being bombarded, the Gambling Commission has beefed up its rules on online VIP schemes, already resulting in a 90% reduction in these schemes, and it will now consult on making sure bonus offers are not being deployed in ways which only exacerbate harm."

Labour has now urged the Government to bring in reform before the Summer recess, claiming it could "save lives".

Lucy Powell MP, Labour’s Shadow Culture Secretary, said: “We’ve long called for outdated gambling laws - introduced when smart phones weren’t part of our lives - to be updated so that they can tackle the challenges with gambling today.

“While Labour has called for change, ministers have dragged their feet with the chaos we’ve seen in government meaning many false starts. We’ve had ten different ministers in charge of gambling policy since a White Paper was first promised in December 2020.

“Analogue gambling regulation must be updated for the digital age. We will work cross-party to make this happen. There’s no reason we can’t get all this done by the Summer recess and after years of delay, that’s what we should do.”