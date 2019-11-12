Future of Scots fishing communities at risk from other parties, say Tories

The Tories have warned that they are the only party in Scotland which would not "abandon" Scotland's fishing communities.

Interim leader Jackson Carlaw was on the campaign trail at Fraserburgh fish market to meet skippers and industry leaders with Banff and Buchan candidate David Duguid.

The Tories have campaigned to ensure UK and Scottish fishermen leave the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) and regains control over the 200-mile exclusive economic zone. But the SNP has insisted that access to Scottish waters will be used as a "bargaining chip" in Brexit talks which could again allow Spanish and French trawlers access to Scottish waters.

“Voters in coastal communities like Fraserburgh have a clear choice at this election," Mr Carlaw said.

“A vote for the Scottish Conservatives means getting Brexit sorted and getting our fishermen out of the EU and the Common Fisheries Policy. A vote for anyone else risks abandoning our fishing fleets to EU rules and a situation where foreign vessels catch more than half the fish in our waters.

“After Brexit, we will be an independent coastal state, just like Norway, Iceland and the Faroes. We will negotiate annually on quotas and access, taking back control over our own waters for the first time in more than 40 years.”