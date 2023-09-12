All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Funding for drug consumption rooms is protected, says drug policy minister

Elena Whitham is due to make a statement on drug deaths at the Scottish Parliament
Rachel Amery
By Rachel Amery
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:16 BST
 Comment
Drug Policy Minister Elena Whitham. Image: John Devlin.Drug Policy Minister Elena Whitham. Image: John Devlin.
Drug Policy Minister Elena Whitham. Image: John Devlin.

Scotland’s drugs policy minister says she will not cut back other services to fund a new drug consumption room in Glasgow.

Yesterday Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC said it would not be in the public interest to prosecute users for possession offences within a drug consumption room, something First Minister Humza Yousaf has called a “significant” statement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This comes after Westminster’s home affairs committee recommended a drug consumption room is piloted in Glasgow in a bid to bring down drug death rates.

In 2022 1,051 people died as a result of drug misuse in Scotland, the highest death rate in Europe.

The UK Government says it remains opposed to the idea.

Later today Drugs Policy Minister Elena Whitham is due to make a statement on this in the Scottish Parliament.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland, she says the money to fund a drug consumption room is already protected.

She said: “This is a significant moment in terms of our capacity to reduce harm from drugs and save lives, so we welcome the lord advocate’s position.

“We need to be clear, this doesn’t change the law, all it does is set out the prosecution policy.

“Someone going to and from this facility will still be subjected to the same laws everyone else is subjected to.”

Ms Whitham added this is just one of a number of other measures that could be taken in Scotland to help problematic drug use, adding she agrees in principle with the Conservatives’ calls to increase the number of residential rehab beds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “Eventually I would like to see these facilities wherever they are needed and get as many people as possible into them as we can.

“The budget for this has been protected for some time now, and any suggestion that it’s not the case is simply not true.

“We are working with a constrained budget, but extra money has been made available to alcohol and drug partnerships to fund everything we’ve set out in our national mission.

“I will not be cutting back any services to fund drug consumption rooms, that has always been protected.”

Related topics:ScotlandGlasgowScottish ParliamentUK GovernmentHumza Yousaf
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.