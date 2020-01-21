Fuel poverty hitting more than 600,000 Scots households, official stats show

Fuel poverty has risen for the first time in five years, with new figures showing 619,000 households are affected by the problem.

Scottish Government data for 2018 - the most recent year available - showed one in four households (25%) is struggling with energy costs, up from 23.7% the previous year.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart conceded the figure was "unacceptably high".

The statistics were revealed in a new report on the state of Scotland's housing, which showed three-quarters (75%) of all homes needed some kind of repair, regardless of how minor, a rise of seven points from 2017.

While the number in fuel poverty - defined as when a household has to spent more than 10% of their income after housing on energy - had increased from 583,000 households in 2017, there was a drop in extreme fuel poverty.

This is when 20% or more of income, after housing costs, goes on an energy bill, with 279,000 households in this category in 2018, a reduction of 14,000 from the previous year.

The Scottish Government has passed legislation committing ministers to cutting fuel poverty to 5% of households by 2040 and reducing extreme fuel poverty to just 1% by then.

Mr Stewart said: "Making sure everyone has a safe, warm place to call home is central to the Scottish Government's drive for a fairer and more prosperous Scotland.

"It is encouraging to see the number of households in extreme fuel poverty is steadily falling but numbers still remain unacceptably high, which is why we introduced the Fuel Poverty Act, passed unanimously by the Scottish Parliament last year.

"It is the most ambitious and comprehensive fuel poverty legislation in the UK, setting us on a course to eradicate fuel poverty and also provide greater help for people who need it most."

Ministers are due to publish a strategy later this year setting out actions to tackle all the drivers of fuel poverty, Mr Stewart pledged.

He added: "By the end of 2021, we will have allocated more than £1 billion since 2009 to tackle fuel poverty and improve energy efficiency to make homes warmer and cheaper to heat."

Shelter Scotland said it was "concerned" by the rise in the latest figures.

Director Graeme Brown said: "It is shocking to think that a quarter of households face a struggle to keep their homes warm and put hot food on the table in a wealthy nation such as ours.

"While some progress has been made on the housing conditions people face, hundreds of thousands are denied their basic right of a warm and healthy home."

More than a third (36%) of those in fuel poverty were households with at least one person over the age of 65, while 15% were families with children.

The remaining 49% were households composed of working age adults.

More than two-fifths (43%) of those struggling with energy bills were owner occupiers, with 41% living in social housing and 16% in the private rental sector.

Jamie Stewart, Citizens Advice Scotland's fair markets spokesman, said the figures were "a sorry state of affairs for Scotland", adding that having "over 600,000 homes in fuel poverty, and 279,000 in extreme fuel poverty shows the staggering scale of this problem".

He said: "Every year the Citizens Advice network in Scotland helps tens of thousands of people with energy-related issues, with many of them dealing with unaffordable energy costs coupled with living in homes which are hard to heat.

"The first step in tackling fuel poverty must be to help those struggling to keep their homes warm.

"That's why in the upcoming Scottish budget we want the Scottish Government to commit to doubling spending on energy efficiency."

Labour housing spokeswoman Pauline McNeill said: "Fuel poverty is a blight on our society and an outward symptom of wider societal inequality.

"Scottish Labour has a plan to take action to end the scandal of fuel poverty with a commitment to eradicate fuel poverty by 2032 in Scotland; we strongly encourage the government to work with us on this matter."

Liberal Democrat energy spokesman Liam McArthur said the problem of fuel poverty "won't just be willed away" as he called on ministers to act.

The Lib Dem MSP added: "One in four households are still feeling the chill and numbers have increased for the first time in five years.

"That upturn shows that there is no room for complacency from ministers."