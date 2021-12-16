Former Tory MSP has complaint over tweet dismissed by Holyrood Standards Committee

Martin Whitfield, the convenor of the Scottish Parliament’s standards committee, announced on Thursday morning that a complaint from two women about a tweet sent by Mr Tomkins did not breach the code of conduct for MSPs.

This is despite the commissioner for ethical standards in public life in Scotland concluding that the post did breach the code of conduct.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The commissioner for standards had concluded Mr Tomkins had breached the code of conduct “in relation to courtesy and respect”.

However, MSPs on the standards committee said the link between the tweet and Mr Tomkins’ parliamentary duties as an MSP was “not sufficiently established”.

The committee added it would now look at whether changes to the code of conduct for MSPs are needed to potentially tighten or clarify the rules around social media posts.

The full committee report into the complaint will be published later today, but it is likely to show the complaint covered one of two tweets sent by Mr Tomkins which referred to deputy first minister John Swinney as “devious”, sent on March 1 this year.

In one tweet, Mr Tomkins posted: “Swinney does the right thing not because it’s the right thing to do but only because it’ll save his neck. Devious unscrupulous manipulative little man.”

He later added: “Integrity?! The man who told me I should be ashamed of asking him questions about his illegal and sinister named persons scheme?

“The man who won’t publish the OECD review of the SNP’s disastrous mismanagement of schools until after the election?

“This is honest John, is it?”

Announcing the decision by the standards committee, convener Martin Whitfield said the code of conduct “specifically excludes Members’ private and family life and Members expressing their political views”.

He added: “On balance, the Committee concluded that a link between the tweet in question and the Member’s Parliamentary duties was not sufficiently established.

“The guidance on the Code of Conduct makes it clear that its provisions in relation to how Members conduct themselves apply in relation to activity on social media, subject to the overall scope of the Code.

"The Committee recognises, however, that there may be value in reviewing the guidance so that MSPs, as well as the public, have a clearer understanding of the interaction between social media postings and Parliamentary duties and what falls within the scope of the Code.”

More to follow

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.