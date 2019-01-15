Former SNP MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh found guilty of professional misconduct

Former MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh has been found guilty of professional misconduct over her handling of a trust at a law firm where she was partner.

The SNP member was brought before a tribunal along with fellow solicitor Alan Mickel, with whom she ran Hamilton Burns.

The Law Society said the pair failed to keep proper accounts of a trust set up in May 2012, borrowed sums from the trust when it was not in the practice of lending money and their actions constituted a conflict of interest.

At a hearing in Perth on Tuesday, chairman of the Scottish Solicitors’ Discipline Tribunal (SSDT), Nicholas Whyte, said it had found both guilty of professional misconduct.