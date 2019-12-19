Former SNP MP Natalie McGarry wins appeal as embezzlement charges quashed

Have your say

Former SNP MP Natalie McGarry has had her embezzlement charges quashed after winning an appeal.

The decision was made in Edinburgh this morning by appeal judges, who ruled Ms McGarry had been the victim of a miscarriage of justice.

The ruling comes despite the ex-MP originally pleading guilty to the charges.

The 38-year-old had her conviction quashed in an appeal heard by Lord Carloway, Lord Turnbull and Lord Drummong Young.

A retrial has been ordered.

A contempt order has been put in place that blocks the reporting of details of how Ms McGarry suffered a miscarriage of justice.

