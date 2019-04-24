Former SNP MP Natalie McGarry pleads guilty to embezzlement

A former SNP MP has admitted embezzling more than £25,600 from pro-independence organisations.

McGarry, who was elected MP Glasgow East for 2015 before resigning the party whip six months later, admitted two of the charges when she appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court today while the Crown accepted not guilty pleas to the other two.

She embezzled the largest amount from Women for Independence in her role as treasurer of the organisation, appropriating £21,000 for her own use.

Ms McGarry represented herself when she appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

More follows.