A former SNP MP has warned that transphobia is “the last post of bigotry”.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former SNP MP Joanna Cherry has been accused of causing “a huge amount of upset and distress to a huge number of people” by one of her former party colleagues over the gender debate.

Ms Cherry, the former MP for Edinburgh South West, who lost her seat last July after enduring the fourth biggest swing against any SNP MP, has been a vocal critic of the SNP supporting trans rights and the principle of self-ID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanna Cherry and Hannah Bardell | Getty/PA

The SNP Westminster manifesto which Ms Cherry was re-elected on in 2019, included a pledge to “improve and simplify the process by which a trans person can obtain legal recognition”.

But in the lead-up to last year's general election, Ms Cherry amplified her opposition to her party’s longstanding position.

Former SNP MP Hannah Bardell, who also lost her seat last year, has attacked Ms Cherry’s intervention in the gender debate and suggested her party should have put a stop to her outbursts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Bardell told the BBC: “Joanna caused a huge amount of upset and distress to a huge number of people, particularly in the trans community.

“For me, our party should have been stronger on that and it needs to continue to be stronger on that.”

She added: “There are vulnerable communities, particularly the trans community, that are facing widespread ostracization in the media from very senior people, and Joanna has been one of those. I find that heartbreaking and I find it incredibly painful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Bardell highlighted the fallout from the Supreme Court judgment that ruled, for the first time, that a woman in the Equality Act refers to a biological woman - which has led to some public bodies and businesses banning trans people from using the bathroom of their lived gender, despite new guidelines yet to be published by the EHRC equalities watchdog and signed off by the UK government.

Members of For Women Scotland celebrate the Supreme Court ruling that the word 'woman' the 2010 Equality Act refers to a biological woman (Picture: Lucy North) | PA

The debate has reignited over an ongoing employment tribunal in Fife where a nurse, Sandy Peggie, who was suspended over allegations of bullying and harassing a trans woman, is taking action against the health board.

Ms Bardell said: “This stuff is having a profound impact on society.

“I think it’s the last post of bigotry as well. We would not now discriminate against people because of their race, or their religion, or their sexuality. We used to, but we don’t any more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think in 15 to 20 years’ time, hopefully sooner, we will look back and we will say ‘what a shameful thing to have done’ - ‘where did we lose our humanity?’”

The former MP was pressed over claims former first minister Nicola Sturgeon’s attitude towards opponents in the gender debate was to link “them in with right wing bigots”.

In response, Ms Bardell said: “I think, unfortunately, it’s true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think that it’s the case that everybody who is anti-trans is necessarily recognised as a bigot, nor should they be, because I think there’s a lot of misinformation and disinformation out there.