Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson confirms she does not want to stand for Edinburgh seat again

Ruth Davidson has confirmed that she does not believe she will stand in an election again.

But the former Scottish Conservative leader and sitting Edinburgh Central MSP also claimed she may be open to “No” role in a second independence referendum.

Beaming: Ruth Davidson took the Edinburgh Central seat at the 2016 Scottish election

Speaking at the Wigtown Book Festival, she also said she believed that the public would soon demand higher standards of public debate.

In her recent resignation as Tory leader in Scotland she confirmed she would see out her term as Edinburgh Central MSP until the next Scottish election.

She said: “It’s a fairly open secret that I think I’m going to see out my term.

“I’m giving myself the option to change my mind but I don’t think that I will stand again.”

On a second independence referendum, she added: “Look, I hope there won’t be a next time.

“I will do what I can to stop that happening, but if it is happening there is absolutely no way that I am going to sit it out.

“This is my country, it’s what I’ve fought for, it’s what I believe in.

“And whether anyone wants me to hold a position or whether they want me to go round, knock doors and hand out leaflets, I’m happy doing both.”

Ms Davidson went on to tell journalist Sarah Smith, who was chairing the event, that she left her leadership job because she was “hopelessly conflicted by Brexit” and also wanted to spend more time being a mother.

The former broadcaster announced her decision to quit as party leader in August, citing both “professional and personal” changes as reasons for her decision to step down.

She clashed with Boris Johnson during the Brexit referendum, and her resignation came just a day after the Prime Minister announced he was to temporarily suspend Parliament in the run-up to the UK’s EU departure date of October 31.

But the birth of her son Finn with partner Jen Wilson was also known to have played a large part in her decision to step away from day-to-day frontline politics.

She said at the time of her resignation: “I have to be honest that where the idea of getting on the road to fight two elections in 20 months would once have fired me up, the threat of spending hundreds of hours away from my home and family now fills me with dread.”

And she added: “I fear that having tried to be a good leader over the years, I have proved a poor daughter, sister, partner and friend.”

She won the Edinburgh Central seat from the Nationalists with a majority of 610 at the last election in 2016, when the Conservatives doubled their MSPs to a record 31 and the Tory vote jumped from 14 to 22 per cent.

Ms Davidson also saw the party increase its MPs from one to 13 at the general election the following year.