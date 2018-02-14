Former Police Scotland boss House appointed to Met

The former chief constable of Scotland's national force has taken up a post with the Metropolitan Police.

Sir Stephen House, who left Police Scotland in 2015, has been appointed as assistant commissioner with the London force and will take up his post next month.

Sir Stephen, who previously served in Strathclyde Police, was the first chief constable of Police Scotland but left following controversy over armed policing and the deaths of Lamara Bell and John Yuill in a crash on the M9.



One of his early tasks at the Met will be to coordinate the force's response to the challenges raised recently in respect of disclosure following the high-profile collapse of a number of rape cases.

Commissioner Cressida Dick, said: “There is a huge amount of transformation taking place within the Met and at the same time we are dealing with rising demand and big operational challenges.

“I’m really pleased to appoint Steve to this role. He brings huge operational experience having previously served at senior levels in the Met and been Chief Constable of Strathclyde Police and then Police Scotland. He has also led some huge change programmes, most notably bringing together eight forces to form Police Scotland.

“Steve also has a strong track record in tackling violent crime – particularly domestic violence, knife and gang crime – both within the Met and then with huge success in Scotland.

“Having worked with Steve I know he has a passion for policing and public service that will be a great addition to our team.”

Sir Stephen said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to return to the Met, at such a busy and challenging time. I joined the police to serve the public and it is an honour to be able to return to the Met and work as part of a really talented team to protect the public and fight crime in London.

“London is a fantastic city and deserves world class policing. It is exciting to return to the Met at a time of transformation and to be a part of the effort in delivering that.”

Sir Stephen retired in November 2015 before taking up a role with the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi) think tank.

The Met said his contract would run for five years and he will not draw his monthly pension during that time.

Sir Stephen's replacement at Police Scotland, Phil Gormley, quit last week amid allegations of bullying, which he denied.