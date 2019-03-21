FMQs: Sturgeon says independence only solution to "broken" Westminster

Nicola Sturgeon has told the Scottish Parliament independence is the only solution to the "broken government" of Westminster after the chaos of Brexit.

It came as the pro-independence Greens heaped the pressure on the SNP leader to set out her plans for a second independence referendum in response at First Ministers Questions today.

Ms Sturgeon also called on Mrs May to revoke Article 50 and halt the Brexit process if she loses a third vote on her Withdrawal deal next week.

Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie called for a second referendum at Holyrood today, which Ms Sturgeon has pledged to give Scots an alternative to Brexit.

"Scotland needs the freedom to take a different direction, leave behind this chaos and find our own way out of the crisis," Ms Sturgeon said.

"It's why we need our independence. The First Minister told us she would say something about her preferred timing within weeks. That was two months ago.

"So can I ask again, when?"

The First Minister hinted that she will make an announcement imminently.

She added: "The frustration people feel right now at our country, Scotland's future, being determined by the DUP and a cabal of right-wing Tories is understandable and I absolutely share," she told MSPs.

"I said I'd wait until the end of this phase of Brexit negotiations before setting out my views and the way forward for Scotland.

"Having done so this long, I think it is reasonable to wait to see what clarity emerges in the next few days, even if I suspect that will just be clarity that there will be no clarity.

"And then I will set out my views on the path forward.

"But there is no doubt - nobody can be in any doubt that change is needed. The last three years have shown that the status quo is broken - it cannot protect Scotland from the folly of Brexit and all that flows fro that.

"Even the most ardent unionists must see that the way we are governed now by Westminster is broken,. The question is how do we fix that for the future and there's no douby in my mind that letting people in Scotland choose an independent future is the best way to do that."

The SNP leader also branded Mrs May's statement last night on the Brexit extension as "deeply irresponsible" after the Tory leader appeared to blame MPs for the failure of her deal.

Ms Sturgeon added: "Her comments also failed to accept any responsibility that she bears for the mess that the UK is in right now.

"She wanted to blame everybody except herself. But most people know it was the Prime Minister who triggered Article 50 without a plan, it was the Prime Minister who drew self-defeating, contradictory red lines that boxed her in from the start, it was the Prime Minister that called an uneccessary general election, who delayed the fist vote on her deal in an attempt to run down the clock."

Ms Sturgeon urged the Prime Minister to "change course now before it is too late."