FMQs: Sturgeon quizzed on why 15,000 NHS patient scans sent overseas, as far afield as Australia

In an opening salvo delivered at First Minister’s Questions, Scottish Tories leader Douglas Ross said a Freedom of Information request had revealed about £500,000 had been spent on sending 15,000 NHS patient scans around the world for review, including to as far afield as Australia.

“Why are Scottish scans being sent to private companies on another continent for analysis,” Mr Ross asked.

Defending the position, Ms Sturgeon said: “The NHS will always take steps to ensure the speediest possible diagnosis of patients and the speediest possible treatment of patients … that will represent a tiny, tiny fraction of the processing of scans overall in Scotland.”

Nicola Sturgeon speaks at First Minister's Questions. Picture: Scottish Parliament TV

The First Minister added: “The service is under significant pressure and therefore we’ll continue to support it to ensure that patients get the service and treatment that they deserve.”

But Mr Ross countered, saying Scotland needed 100 more consultant radiologists than it had right now, according to the Royal College of Radiologists.

