FMQs: Sturgeon accused of "cut and run" on Brexit People's Vote

Nicola Sturgeon has been warned not to "cut and run" on the campaign for a People's Vote on Brexit after she set out legislation for a new Scottish independence referendum.

Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie told the SNP leader at First Minister Questions today that parties backing remain across the EU elections outpolled pro-Brexit parties.

"Our chances of stopping Brexit are higher than ever," Mr Rennie said.

"Yet the First Minister has chosen this moment to introduce an independence referendum that divides the Remain parties in Scotland."

He added: "Why cut and run when we are on the edge of victory?"

The Scottish Government set out legislation governing the framework of future referendums in Scotland.

But Ms Sturgeon said the SNP supports a second EU referendum.

"I think there is now an opportunity to bring together all of those who support that and try and try to secure that outcome," she said.

"It will be helped enormously, of course, not just in Scotland but at a UK level if Labour get off the fence and back that outcome as well."

But Ms Sturgeon raised the prospect of a a second referendum again resulting in a Leave vote UK-wide, while Scots again back Remain.

The First Minister said the Lib Dems believed Scots should become a "passive casualty" of such an outcome.

"I think Scotland should have the right to choose its future - I think Scotland should have the right to choose a future as an independent future as a European nation."

