Nicola Sturgeon says Rishi Sunak’s announcement on energy bills does not go far enough - but says “every single penny” of consequentials will go towards helping Scots.

The FM comments come following the recent Ofgem announcement that the average energy bill to go up by 54% in April this year.

Leader of the Scottish Labour Party Anas Sarwar questioned the first minister on rising energy price increases which will “cause pain and distress to hundreds of thousands of people across our country”.