FMQs RECAP: Nicola Sturgeon updates MSPs in parliament on energy price cap and Covid-19 pandemic
Last updated: Thursday, 03 February, 2022, 13:17
- FM said ‘every penny’ of Barnett consequentials will be given to Scots struggling following energy price cap announcement.
- Nicola Sturgeon told Holyrood that Scotland’s schools were “fit for use” following ventilation concerns.
Douglas Ross brings up ‘door chop’ plan
The Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross asks why one of the Scottish Government’s ideas is to chop the bottom off classroom doors.
The Scottish government plans to spend £300,000 to cut the bottoms off thousands of doors in schools to improve air quality.
It comes following serious concern for ventilation in classrooms across Scotland.
Ms Sturgeon says they will follow ‘basic common sense’ with structural changes.
‘Only thing that’s being chopped off is Scottish Tory leader’s own legs at the knees’, FM says
To enable local authorities to take actions on ventilation issues, FM says the Scottish Government has allocated £5 million funding.
FM speaks on spike to energy bills
Nicola Sturgeon says Rishi Sunak’s announcement on energy bills does not go far enough - but says “every single penny” of consequentials will go towards helping Scots.
The FM comments come following the recent Ofgem announcement that the average energy bill to go up by 54% in April this year.
Leader of the Scottish Labour Party Anas Sarwar questioned the first minister on rising energy price increases which will “cause pain and distress to hundreds of thousands of people across our country”.
He asks why SNP MPs failed to vote for a windfall tax on energy companies’ profits in the House of Commons on Tuesday.
Sunak offers energy bills support which Sturgeon deems ‘not good enough’ at FMQs
Scotland to receive extra £290 million as Rishi Sunak unveils plan to help with energy costs
Scotland is set to receive an extra £290 million as Rishi Sunak unveiled UK Government plans to help with energy costs.
Ofgem announcement on energy price cap
Ofgem announced that the average energy bill will rise by £693 a year after the standard tariff increase of 54%.
The new price cap announced on Thursday will take effect in Scotland, England and Wales in April and affect 22 million households.
It comes during a cost of living crisis, with people facing higher taxes and rising costs for food and other items.
Your individual bill will be different depending on your size of property and the amount of energy you use.
The average customer will face an annual default tariff of £1,971 – up from £1,277.
‘Priority work underway for independence referendum’, says FM
Ms Sturgeon said the people of Scotland will have a chance to take themselves out of a ‘disreputable’ and ‘discredited’ UK government.
The First Minister says ‘priority work is underway’ for an independence referendum - ‘covid permitting’.
FM: ‘No plans whatsoever to privatise public ferries’
Ms Sturgeon also said that the Government has no plans to split up the Cal Mac network.
The First Minister noted that the Scottish Government has committed £580 million to fund new ferries and port investments.
Her comments come following delays and cancellations to services throughout the covid pandemic.
Ross Greer asks how Scot Gov will tackle air pollution
FM said the air quality strategy published last year sets out a series of actions to reduce air pollution over the next five years.
Low emissions will also be introduced in Scotland’s largest cities as well as £500 million funding to active travel.
