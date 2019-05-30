FMQs RECAP: Nicola Sturgeon faces MSPs following IndyRef2 update

0
Have your say

Nicola Sturgeon took questions today from MSPs at the weekly session of FMQs.

Scroll down for all the updates from the Holyrood chamber. This blog has now closed.

Nicola Sturgeon will take questions from MSPs

Nicola Sturgeon will take questions from MSPs