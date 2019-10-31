FMQs: Nicola Sturgeon - Scotland needs to be independent to be at ‘Europe’s top table’

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs she was “looking forward immensely” to the General Election as she faced questions from MSPs at Holyrood for the weekly installment of First Minister’s Questions.

She said: “Scotland needs to be independent so we can be a country at the top of the table in Europe, so we can invest Scotland’s wealth in our public services, in lifting children out of poverty. That is why I think Scotland should be independent and I am determined to give the people of Scotland that choice.” With a Westminster election now just weeks away, and all parties now on a campaign footing, there will be no shortage of talking points. Here is a recap of all the action from today’s FMQs.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs she was 'looking forward immensely' to the General Election at FMQs.

The forthcoming general election is likely to dominate this week's FMQs

