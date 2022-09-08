FMQs: Nicola Sturgeon says taxpayers footing the full cost of Liz Truss energy crisis plans is wrong

Ms Truss ruled out a fresh windfall tax – a move favoured by both Labour and the SNP – under her energy plans announced in the House of Commons on Thursday.

Responding to the details outlined by Ms Truss, Ms Sturgeon said at First Minister’s Questions blamed soaring energy costs on Ms Truss’s Government.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reacts during a visit to Shelter Scotland in Edinburgh. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“People are seeing soaring energy costs because of a broken energy market and the utter incompetence of this UK Government,” she said.

"Lastly, on that issue as things stand all of the costs of what has been announced today are going to fall on consumers and taxpayers, when oil and gas companies making windfall profits should be making a contribution.

"So I think you can see who’s side the UK Government is on today.”