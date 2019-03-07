FMQs: Nicola Sturgeon distances herself from ‘illegal’ independence referendum

Nicola Sturgeon distanced herself from her deputy Keith Brown in a rowdy First Minister’s Questions today, when she said that any future independence referendum would be held on the same legal basis as the previous vote in 2014.

Asked by Conservative interim leader Jackson Carlaw if she agreed with her “errant deputy” and his suggestion of a wildcat referendum if the UK government refused a Section 30 order, which would allow Holyrood to hold a second independence vote, she said: “The legal basis should be the same as the basis for the last referendum.”

Mr Brown was filmed telling a meeting of independence activists that: “If we want to have a referendum, then we decide we’re going to have a referendum.”

He said: “So, now I have said ... that I don’t think that certainly the SNP, and I don’t think the Yes movement, should be willing to anticipate a refusal of a Section 30 order as a reason not to call a referendum. If we want to have a referendum, then we decide we’re going to have a referendum.

“But there is a worry - I know Nicola’s concerned with the fact - that the arguments over a Section 30 can start to dissipate the support for independence. So that’s a worry as well. So, there’s all these kind of judgements, but, and the other point of course to make is that we have a mandate.”

The issue was raised by Mr Carlaw, who also criticised the SNP’s plans on a new currency for an independent Scotland.

He added: “There is no majority support for a second independence referendum. And today we read that the First Minister’s deputy is plotting another referendum on independence whether it is legal or not. Another referendum is the last thing Scotland needs. Will she rule out this divisive plan?”

However, referring to today’s comments by Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt ruling out any second independence referendum, Nicola Sturgeon replied: “The only reason we’re talking about this is the disgracefully undemocratic stance of the Conservatives who refuse to recognise the mandate of not just one election, but two elections and endorsed by this Parliament.

“You can tell when Tories are in trouble because pantomime Jackson Carlaw makes an appearance. The people of Scotland will have ample opportunity to talk about the many benefits of independence... but can I bring him back to the here and now?

“Three weeks tomorrow this country is due to be taken out of EU against its will and we still don’t know what will follow from that. That uncertainty could be taken away if no deal is ruled out.

“Will he stand up to his bosses in Westminster and demand a no deal is ruled out with no further delay?”

Mr Carlaw demanded in turn that the First Minister rule out a second independence vote.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard also raised the subject of a potential new currency for an independent Scotland, suggesting it would lead to “turbo-austerity”.

Ms Sturgeon replied: “The position of Labour and the Tories is utterly ridiculous. They told us in 2014 we couldn’t use sterling in a currency union, now they tell us we can’t have our own currency. Labour needs to stop being a pale echo of the Scottish Conservatives and start standing up for Scotland as well.”