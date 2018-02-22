FMQs: Nicola Sturgeon attacked over soft touch justice system

Scotland does not have a "soft touch" justice system, Nicola Sturgeon today said, as she faced criticism over the case of a convicted murderer who tried to kill a dog walker while on home leave.

Robbie McIntosh, 32, was today handed lifelong restriction order - meaning he may never be freed - after he battered Linda McDonald with a dumbbell in Dundee's Templeton Woods last August.

Ruth Davidson said Scotland's justice system puts criminals first

He carried out the attack after being freed on home leave before a parole board had even heard his case for release.

Ms Sturgeon today insisted "lessons will be learned" from the case and expressed her sympathy for Mrs McDonald and her family over the "horrific attack."

But the Tory leader insisted that the justice system in Scotland is weighted in favour of criminals.

"I don't think it's unreasonable for the public to expect prisoners to serve their time," Ms Davidson said at First Minister's Questions today.

"When a case like this emerges the question from the public is why again?

"Why is a killer let loose to try and kill again?.

"Why are the dice loaded against victims and in favour of criminals again? Why do we only act when another family is left to pick up the pieces of their lives again?"

Ms Davidson said that McIntosh, who was previously jailed for life in 2002 for stabbing a dog walker to death on Dundee Law when he was 15, was granted home leave before having appeared before the parole board to assess if he was suitable for release.

Ms Davidson said this system must now be reviewed. The First Minister said a review of the facts surrounding the case has been undertaken by the authorities and told MSPs "lessons must be learned."

But home leave is an important part of Scotland's penal system, Ms Sturgeon said, to ensure prisoners being released after long sentences can be successfully re-integrated into society.

She added: "I think at the heart of Ruth Davidson's question, as is often the case with the Conservatives - although often their actions in Government don't quite match their rhetoric in opposition - is this notion that somehow Scotland's justice system is soft touch.

"Frankly the facts do not bear that out. We have one of the highest prison populations in the whole of Europe and one of the big challenges for our criminal justice system - of course serious criminals should be locked up that's not in doubt - but the bigger challenge is how we rehabilitate these prisoners so there's less chance of reoffending."