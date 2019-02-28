FMQs: Nicola Sturgeon accused of "eight years of excuses" on NHS waits

Nicola Sturgeon was accused of "eight years of excuses" on Scotland's NHS as it emerged cleanliness inspections in hospitals have plumetted

The SNP leader also came under fire over more than 70,000 breaches of Scots' legal guarantee to NHS treatment within 12 weeks. The flagship target was enshrined in law in 2011 by the SNP Government but it is now missed in about a quarter of all cases across Scotland.

The number of hospital inspections has fallen from 38 in 2014-15, to 19 in 2017-18 and only 14 in the last 11 months, figures released through a Parliamentary Answer showed.

It comes after the death of a child at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow caused an outcry last month after it emerged a bug, likely contracted at the hospital, from pigeon droppings was a factor in the death.

Mr Carlaw accused Ms Sturgeon of seeking to "pass the buck."

He added: "She and the Health Secretary need to ensure that these important inspections are increased to previous levels.

“The tragic events at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow over the last few months demand no less.”

Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie also hit out at the latest deterioration in waiting performance revealed earlier this week.

"It's been eight years since this law was passed and it's been eight years of excuses,"Mr Rennie said.

Ms Sturgeon insisted the Scottish Government is investing record sums in the NHS and there are record staff levels.

But she added: "Demand for our national health service is rising. That is ensuring rising demand, is ensuring pressure on waiting times. That's exactly why we have in place the waiting times improvement plan which is backed by £850 million of dedicated resources."

Some of this has already been allocated.

Ms Sturgeon added: "I regret the fact that there are people who are not being treated within the treatment time guaranree, but I would also remind Jackson Carlaw that since that guarantee was introduced over 1.7 million patients received treatment within the required timeframe."