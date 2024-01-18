FMQs: Humza Yousaf facing questions on NHS Scotland, conversion therapy and UK Covid Inquiry
FMQs: Thursday January 18
SNP minister would be 'very excited' to bring GRR Bill back to Holyrood
A junior SNP minister says she would be “very excited” to bring the Gender Reform Bill back to Holyrood.
The proposals to overhaul gender laws in Scotland were abandoned last year after a court ruled the UK Government was right to block the legislation. Scottish Secretary Alister Jack is now looking to lodge a motion to get the Scottish Government to reimburse the UK Government for the court costs.
Equalities minister Emma Roddick said she would like to bring gender reform back to the Scottish Parliament if a new UK Government agreed not to block Holyrood’s “democratic right”.
Scottish victim calls for Prof Eljamel TV drama
A woman who fought to win a public inquiry into disgraced neurosurgeon Professor Sam Eljamel has said a TV drama could be made of their campaign similar to the hit programme about the Post Office Horizon scandal.
Jules Rose said those who campaigned for the inquiry, which was announced in September by First Minister Humza Yousaf, had now been approached by “several production companies”.
SNP's free tuition policy is creating 'challenges' for universities
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth has admitted the SNP’s flagship policy of free tuition for Scottish students is creating “challenges” for universities.
The minister made the remark as she was being quizzed by MSPs on pressures in the higher education sector in the wake of fresh funding cuts.
During the hearing, Ms Gilruth also signalled she was currently only minded to take forward “parts” of the Hayward review on the future of school qualifications, with the rest of it still under consideration ahead of a long-awaited debate on the plans in the “next few weeks”.
FM: SNP government has had ‘failures’ and has made ‘mistakes’
First Minister Humza Yousaf admits the police investigation into SNP finances has “clearly been an impact” in the public’s perception and dwindling trust of the party.
He also admits the SNP government has made “failures” and “mistakes”, saying his party needs to be upfront about where it has not stepped up.
Operation Branchform, the police investigation into party finances, has plagued Mr Yousaf’s time as SNP leader.
It's been another bad week for NHS Scotland performance figures, so we're expecting to hear more on those from opposition politicians, and given the UK Covid Inquiry is holding public hearings in Edinburgh, there's a strong chance we might hear more on the Scottish Government's Whatsapp messages furore.
More on yesterday's UK Covid Inquiry hearing here: Covid inquiry Scotland: Powerful testimony heard from families in Edinburgh as Nicola Sturgeon WhatsApp messages showdown looms
