FMQs LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon to face MSPs

Douglas Ross asks if Nicola Sturgeon’s government imposed too many Covid restrictions on Scotland and she agrees with Pete Whishart’s comments that restrictions were “too much”.

The First Minister says that her government introduced a series of balanced measures and that Scotland is in a better position now looking ahead. She adds that Scotland was not in a position, and is not in a position, that allows complacency.

She says: “Douglas Ross is showing rather more political desperation than we even thought he might have been. ‘At the moment, this cautious approach is the one we should be taking - that’s my sentiment’ - those are not even my words, but the words of Sandesh Gulhane on 7 Jan.”