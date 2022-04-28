FMQs LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon faces MSPs a week before Council Elections

It will be the final FMQs before the council elections next week.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola Sturgeon will face MSPs today at FMQs

It was also revelaed by The Scotsman today that Scottish ministers were advised their deal with GFG Alliance to save the Lochaber smelter worth £586m to the taxpayer may have been in breach of state aid rules as details of the agreement are made public for the first time.

You can follow updates in our live blog below.

Last week Anas Sarwar took aim at First Minister Nicola Sturgeon over the need to better support struggling families with fuel and food costs.

Ahead of the council elections Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross however urged voters to reject Ms Sturgeon’s party at the ballot box next week, claiming that SNP-run councils “will run down local services and hike council tax”.

Nicola Sturgeon said “people in Scotland have the opportunity to lock the Tories out of council chambers across the country”.