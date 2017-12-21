FMQs: Jackie Baillie makes emotional speech after Cameron House fire

An MSP was reduced to tears in the Scottish Parliament today as she raised this week's fatal fire at Cameron House Hotel with Nicola Sturgeon.

Labour's Jackie Baillie, who represents the Dumbarton constituency where the hotel is located, struggled to get through her question abut the tragedy during First Minister's Questions.

The First Minister pledged that "lessons will be learned" from the formal investigation into the tragedy at Loch Lomond.

London couple Simon Midgley and Richard Dyson were killed in the blaze at the hotel which broke out on Monday morning.

Ms Baillie broke down as she offered her "condolences to the families that lost loved ones" and paid tribute to the firefighters who tackled the blaze.

Struggling with emotion, she added: "The investigation has yet to start because the building needs to be made safe, but can I ask the First Minister when the investigation is complete will she ensure that lessons are learned, whether that's in practice or if there is indeed a need to enhance building standards regulations."

Ms Sturgeon described the fire as "tragic."

She added; "I want today to convey my deepest condolences to the families of the two young men who died and send my thoughts to all of these who were affected by this tragedy.

"This horrific event demonstrates once again how our firefighters so willingly put themselves in the line of danger to assist others on a daily basis and I know the whole chamber will want to send our grateful thanks to our firefighters and to all of our emergency services who responded."

A "thorough investigation" will be carried out into the blaze, Ms Sturgeon said.

"It is important that that investigation is allowed to run its course. But I can give an assurance today that the Scottish Government with our partners and inded with the oners of Cameron House Hotel will make sure that any lessons that emerge from that investigation are learned and fully applied.

She added; "All of of us in this chamber will want to send our throughts and condolences to all of these affected."