That’s the end of the scheduled questions for this week, but we’ve moved onto supplementary and constituency questions.
Alexander Stewart, Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, has raised the issue of disturbances at the new HMP Stirling. He says there is screaming, shouting, swearing and banging at all times of the day and night, and says the government needs to take action on what residents have described as a “living hell”.
Beyond the announcement of a public inquiry, the rest of FMQs hasn’t gone down well with the Conservatives. Jamie Halcro Johnston, MSP for the Highlands and Islands, says it is same old, same old.
The news there will now be a public inquiry into rogue surgeon Professor Eljamel already going down well with MSPs in the chamber.
We now have some breaking news - Humza Yousaf has confirmed the Scottish Government will launch a public inquiry into Professor Eljamel, a neurosurgeon who carried out numerous botched operations in NHS Tayside.
I spoke to some of his victims yesterday when they came to parliament to stage a demonstration calling for a public inquiry.
This got a round of applause in the chamber.
Ms Harper is now asking about the potential of having drug consumption rooms in Scotland. This would be dedicated facilities where drug users can go to take their drugs while supervised. It is hoped this will lead to less people overdosing, or at least have someone on hand to deal with it if that does happen.
The SNP’s Emma Harper is now asking about problematic drug use and what the government is doing to lower drug deaths. Ms Harper is also a nurse so will have personal interests here in improving these figures.
Pam Duncan-Glancy from Scottish Labour says in many areas the attainment challenge funding is being used to backfill cuts to core education funding and says this funding shows it is not improving the attianment gap in a substantial way.
Humza Yousaf says he disagrees as the government is making in roads - Pam Duncan-Glancy is shaking her head at his response.
Liam Kerr, Conservative MSP for the North East, is now asking about why the education attainment gap has increased.
Mr Yousaf says the attainment gap is “narrower than it was pre pandemic and shows progress in education recovery”. He added they are closing the poverty-related attainment gap, with good progress being made in literacy and numeracy rates, with record numbers of school leavers reaching positive destinations and record high numbers from deprived areas entering universities.
He adds he has “great confidence” his government is making good progress.
Anas Sarwar is asking how many schools will need to close or need additional building work carried out because of RAAC, and what resources will be made to local authorities.
The First Minister says some local authorities have asked to discuss funding, but added they are the ones that are responsible for the safety of their school estate. He adds he will write to Anas Sarwar with further detail about his other questions.
He adds the SNP government has a good track record when it comes to building new schools and adds 91 per cent of schools are classed as being in good or satisfactory condition.
