FMQs: Follow along live as Shona Robison steps up for first minister's questions

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser is now asking about short term lets licensing.

This is something we’ve covered extensively in recent weeks, as the deadline to apply for a licence to run a holiday let is coming up soon on October 1: https://www.scotsman.com/education/short-term-lets-scotland-university-boss-warns-lets-licensing-could-make-edinburghs-student-housing-shortages-worse-4336649

Mr Fraser said: “Yesterday we saw more confusion about the policy when Home Link, which arranges house swaps, were told house swaps would be excluded from the rules.

“The deputy first minister wrote to councils in March to say guidance would be produced for temporary swaps, but there is no evidence this has happened.”

He added this “demonstrates a shambolic government where the right hand doesn’t know what the left hand is doing”.

Shona Robison said she will get Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville to write to Murdo Fraser on this, saying it is important there is clarity on this matter.