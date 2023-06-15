Follow along live.
Anas Sarwar says it shouldn’t take bringing an individual case to parliament for that person to get treatment - that has received a round of applause from the Labour benches.
He said: “The strategy says the workforce review won’t conclude until 2026 but people with cancer can’t afford to wait.
“The 30-day standard has been repeatedly missed and staff shortages are putting people’s lives at risk.
“The SNP has been in government for 16 years and has now published a 10-year plan - why does he think people should have to wait 26 to get cancer care?”
Humza Yousaf says he doesn’t believe people should have to wait longer.
Anas Sarwar is telling the first minister about a patient on the Isle of Lewis who has been told there is no one available to treat his cancer and will now face delays to his treatment.
Humza Yousaf says the government has increased the number of radiologists but said he knows here is still work to do on this issue. He says more needs to be done to attract oncologists to Scotland and said he will look into the case Mr Sarwar has raised.
Scottish Labour’s turn now and Anas Sarwar is going with cancer waiting times.
Very timely as the Scottish Government published a new cancer strategy this morning.
I know personally how frustrating the delays to dualling the A9 are - I regularly drive between Perth and Pitlochry and there are so many dangerous junctions and I’ve seen and been in far too many near misses on this stretch of road.
Humza Yousaf said it will not take until 2050 to dual the road.
This is something industry has warned might happen given how slow progress on the project has been so far.
The first minister says this is a desperate attempt for the Conservatives to deflet from the Boris Johnson partygate scandal in Westminster.
Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone has had to tell MSPs off for getting a bit too rowdy.
Douglas Ross now criticising Transport Scotland. Earlier this week CECA branded Transport Scotland “the worst client to work for in the UK”. He is now shaking his head at Humza Yousaf’s response to this criticism where he says there is a lot to reflect. He is now saying Transport Scotland has a “proud track record” when it comes to major infrastructure projects such as the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route and the Queensferry Crossing.
Now Douglas Ross is questioning why the government thinks there is a good track record when only 11 miles of the A9 have been dualled.
He says those in Perthshire and the Highlands feel they are being forgotten by the Scottish Government and are worried it won’t be completed until 2050.
He says: “How many more people have to die until this road is dualled?”
Humza Yousaf is now defending the Scottish Government’s record on improving road safety overall in Scotland.
Douglas Ross is now asking why a question on the procurement timetable for A9 dualling was withdrawn earlier this week. He says this is an “unprecedented step”. Humza Yousaf says part of this is because the government has a new transport minister.
Douglas Ross says this response is “one of the most disappointing answers I have ever heard in this chamber”.
He also quoted Laura Hansler, a woman from Kincraig who appeared in front of MSPs earlier this week demanding the government makes urgent progress on dualling this road.
I spoke to Ms Hansler earlier this week and she told me she feels Humza Yousaf uses the A9 as a “political pawn”.
Humza Yousaf says the government is absolutely committed to dualling the A9. He defended the decision to retender the Tomatin to Moy section saying the government has an obligation to provide value for money.
He says it is so important in infrastructure to have value for money and said he will give an update in autumn 2023. He said there is a cast iron guarantee to ensure the road is dualled.
FMQs is under way and Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives is up. He is going with the delays to dualling the A9 between Perth and Inverness. Take a look back at what we’ve covered on this earlier this week.