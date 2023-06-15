Douglas Ross now criticising Transport Scotland. Earlier this week CECA branded Transport Scotland “the worst client to work for in the UK”. He is now shaking his head at Humza Yousaf’s response to this criticism where he says there is a lot to reflect. He is now saying Transport Scotland has a “proud track record” when it comes to major infrastructure projects such as the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route and the Queensferry Crossing.

Now Douglas Ross is questioning why the government thinks there is a good track record when only 11 miles of the A9 have been dualled.

He says those in Perthshire and the Highlands feel they are being forgotten by the Scottish Government and are worried it won’t be completed until 2050.