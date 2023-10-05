FMQs: Follow along live
Follow along live.
FMQs: Follow along live
Key Events
- Humza Yousaf faces FMQs as people go to the polls in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election
- This comes a day after Rishi Sunak scrapped HS2 and said he’d be investing £36 billion in other infrastructure projects around the UK
- We’re expecting the First Minister to be questioned on the £6.6 million cut to Creative Scotland’s funding
Have you signed up to The Steamie newsletter?
While I’ve got you here, have you signed up to The Steamie politics newsletter? It gets sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning for free with all the latest political news, comment and analysis from our journalists.
Tomorrow’s newsletter will be a big one as it will have the results from the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election. You can sign up for the newsletter here: https://www.scotsman.com/newsletter
Quick recap on what’s happened this week
Quick recap on what has happened this week in politics before FMQs gets started.
- Earlier this week it was revealed not all police officers in Scotland have been vetted properly. Humza Yousaf says the Scottish Government will take on any recommendations on the back of this.
- Former cabinet secretary Alex Neil launched an “explosive” attack on the Scottish Government over delays to dualling the A9. The Scottish Conservatives have also said the money raised from scrapping HS2 should be spent on upgrading the A9.
- Former SNP MSP Joan McAlpine accused the government of eroding the arts after it cut £6.6m from Creative Scotland’s budget. Culture Secretary Angus Robertson also admitted this morning that the world cycling championships went £8m over budget - something Creative Scotland says is a “concerning development”.
- A new ban on hunting with dogs came into effect this week, but there are concerns about animal welfare, licence confusion, and hounds being put down.
- There will be no compensation claims made to the Scottish Government after the deposit return scheme was delayed.
Welcome to FMQs!
Hello and welcome to The Scotsman’s live blog for this week’s first minister’s questions.
I’m Rachel Amery and I’m the paper’s political correspondent - I’ll be letting you know all the latest gossip from FMQs as it happens.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.