Mark Ruskell MSP from the Scottish Greens asking about climate change - surprised it took so long for this to come up at FMQs to be honest after all the hullabaloo about Rosebank earlier in the week.

Humza Yousaf said the planet is burning and instead of climate leadership the UK Government is showing “utter climate denial”.

He said the north-east will become the net zero capital rather than the oil and gas capital, getting a lot of disdain from the Scottish Conservatives.

He then added: “The Conservatives believe in unlimited oil and gas extraction but I believe in a greener more sustainable sector.

“Once again the Conservatives are on the wrong side of history”.