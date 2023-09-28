FMQs: Follow along live
Chris McEleny from the Alba Party having a dig at Humza Yousaf for not attending the vote to suspend Fergus Ewing last night.
The Conservatives clearly not happy on cancer waiting times after FMQs. Pam Gosal MSP is tweeting about this issue as well after today’s debate.
Finally we get round to talking about the climate
Mark Ruskell MSP from the Scottish Greens asking about climate change - surprised it took so long for this to come up at FMQs to be honest after all the hullabaloo about Rosebank earlier in the week.
Humza Yousaf said the planet is burning and instead of climate leadership the UK Government is showing “utter climate denial”.
He said the north-east will become the net zero capital rather than the oil and gas capital, getting a lot of disdain from the Scottish Conservatives.
He then added: “The Conservatives believe in unlimited oil and gas extraction but I believe in a greener more sustainable sector.
“Once again the Conservatives are on the wrong side of history”.
His deputy Shona Robison can then be heard saying “exactly”.
Jamie Greene MSP from the Scottish Conservatives also going in on roads, saying a 14% cut to road traffic officers in the last decade could link to the amount of road deaths.
The First Minister said the government has increased its funding to Police Scotland, and says there are other measures to prevent road deaths such as signs and speed cameras.
Fergus Ewing takes to the stage
Fergus Ewing now asking about dualling the A96 - clearly not deterred by his suspension last night.
He asked the government has committed to dualling this road including the Nairn bypass, and was told the public would get more information on this within a matter of weeks, but it has now been a year.
He asks if the transport secretary wil give a statement in parliament on this.
Humza Yousaf said he is happy to consider giving a ministerial statement on this later down the line, and said it remains a manifesto commitment to dual the A96, but adds the government needs to take its climate obligations into account here.
Monica Lennon reflecting on cancer waiting times after FMQs and looks to an article on this from The Sunday Post
Jamie Halco Johnston MSP from the Scottish Conservatives noting the reaction to FMQs from the SNP backbenches, referencing the split we seem to have seen last night at the vote to suspend Fergus Ewing.
Drug consumption rooms
Kaukab Stewart now talking about drug consumption rooms. Earlier this week Glasgow was given the green light to open the UK’s first drug consumption room: https://www.scotsman.com/health/uks-first-drug-consumption-room-approved-for-glasgow-4350420
Ms Stewart went on to criticise the UK Home Office, saying they are limiting how far Scotland can go on this, which has caused a lot of reaction across the chamber, which has caused the First Minister to say Labour are acting as a shield for the Conservatives on this matter.
Paul Sweeney from Scottish Labour says 58% of people think too little is spent on mental health by the government, and says the sector is £180 million short this year. He asks what he will do to ensure the target of 10% of health budget being spent on mental health is being met.
Mr Yousaf said it is the government’s aim to meet this target and said since 2007 spending on mental health has doubled from £651m to £1.3 billion.
