Flat plan put on hold at Falkirk’s Greenbank Court

Plans to change a Falkirk tower block’s former social club area into a flat have been put on hold for now.

Planning permission has been granted by Falkirk Council to its housing department to make the change at Greenbank Court– but people have now come forward who are keen to resurrect the multi storey’s residents association.

A council spokesperson said: “Given the high demand for social housing in the Falkirk area, it is important for us to make the best use of our housing stock.

“The Greenbank Residents Association and Social Club ceased to meet from May 2019, which left us with an unused space on the ground floor of the block.

“We investigated the possibility of conversion to increase the supply of accommodation for those with additional support needs, suitable for someone needing level access housing.

“As a result of this opportunity we made an application for planning permission.”

They added: “We are pleased to report that some residents expressed interest to form another residents’ group in Greenbank Court, and we welcome their application and will work to support them.”

There is also a planning application put in by the local authority to create two new homes in Salmon Court sheltered housing in Bo’ness.

The spokesperson said: “At Salmon Court, we are looking to convert what was previously office accommodation into two flats – again maximising supply of housing and making the best use of our housing stock.”