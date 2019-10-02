Flagship childcare "transformation" fears over staffing and nursery shortages

Flagship plans to deliver a system of effective universal childcare in Scotland in ten months are well behind the staffing and infrastructure needed, it has emerged.

From August 2020 all three and four-year-olds across Scotland, and around one-quarter of two-year-olds, will benefit from the move to 1,140 hours of free state childcare.

But fewer than half of the 8,458 additional staff required to move from the current 600 hours have so far been recruited, a new report today finds.

Although the 4,069 in place so far is ahead of the interim predictions for August, the latest progress report published by ministers today admits there are problems.

"Recruitment of some types of roles especially managerial positions remains challenging," it stated.

The report also finds that just 214 of the 900 refurbishments, extension of new build projects have been completed to provide the extra capacity required for the change.

Construction has yet to begin on almost two-thirds, 566, of the infrastructure projects required which are described as being "in development." Construction is underway on a further 120.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Children’s Minister Maree Todd celebrated the positive impact expansion is already having during a visit to Sauchie Nursery in Alloa where they met new recruits to the sector and children receiving 1,140 hours of childcare.

Ms Sturgeon said: “With less than one year to go many local authorities are making good progress with more than a third of eligible children now accessing expanded childcare and nearly half of additional staff needed in post. That’s major progress but we know the next ten months will see a big effort from everyone to make sure we deliver on time in August. We are confident but we do not underestimate the hard work ahead.”