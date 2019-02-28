Fisheries minister George Eustice resigns to fight Brexit delay

Fisheries minister George Eustice has resigned from the government to oppose a possible delay to Brexit.

The junior Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) minister said in a letter to the Prime Minister that he wanted to be “free to participate in the critical debate that will take place in the weeks ahead”.

Mr Eustice accused MPs seeking a delay to the UK's exit of having "terribly undermined" the Prime Minister, and also hit out at the EU for not having "behaved honourably" in negotiations.

Theresa May caved in to pressure from pro-EU ministers to allow a vote on extending Article 50 and delaying Brexit if her deal is rejected by MPs a second time.

Mr Eustice, who was Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, wrote: “It is with tremendous sadness that I have decided to resign from the government following the decision this week to allow the postponement of our exit from the EU."

His letter went on: “I have stuck with the government through a series of rather undignified retreats.

“However, I fear that developments this week will lead to a sequence of events culminating in the EU dictating the terms of any extension requested and the final humiliation of our country.

“I appreciate that you have been terribly undermined by those in parliament who refuse to respect the referendum result. You have shown tenacity and resilience over the past year.

“However, what our country needs from all its political leaders at this critical juncture is courage, and we are about to find out whether parliament has it.”

Mr Eustice adds: “If the position of Parliament is now that we will refuse to leave without an agreement then we are somewhat stuck.

“This is uncomfortable for everyone, but we cannot negotiate a successful Brexit unless we are prepared to walk through the door.

“We must therefore have the courage, if necessary, to reclaim our freedom first and talk afterwards.”

As a leading campaigner for a Leave vote in the EU referendum, Mr Eustice promised Scottish fishermen that powers over the sector would "automatically" pass to the Scottish parliament. The issue has since become mired in a 'power grab' row between Edinburgh and London.